How to fix error code 8001 in Dead by Daylight (DBD)

Error Code 8001 has long frustrated Dead by Daylight (DBD) players, particularly on Xbox consoles. While the error may also surface on other platforms, most online reports featuring it have been from Xbox users.

Even when this error disappears, it can return and cause players to report difficulties accessing the game despite multiple troubleshooting attempts. The error appears to affect players randomly, mainly after purchasing new content or attempting to play during peak hours. While some have found temporary solutions, others are still struggling with this error.

How do you fix error code 8001 in Dead by Daylight (DBD)

The quickest fix for Error Code 8001 in DBD is to perform a console reset while keeping games and apps installed. This process typically takes less than 10 minutes and has been reported to resolve the issue for many players.

Both Xbox and PlayStation users can initiate console resets to solve the error code 8001 in DBD. The process is slightly different for Xbox Series X/S and PS5, but the respective options are easily accessible in the settings panel.

PC users, on the other hand, don’t have access to such local reset methods. If you’re on PC:

Open Steam

Right-click on Dead by Daylight in your library

Select Properties > Installed files > Verify integrity of game files

If verification doesn’t work, you can try reinstalling the game.

What causes error code 8001 in Dead by Daylight (DBD)?

The main causes of error code 8001 in DBD are server outages, scheduled maintenance, and local internet problems.

When you first encounter this error, you should check Dead by Daylight’s server status. If the servers are down, you should wait for them to come back online. In cases where you continue encountering this error when the servers are up and running, you should try the fixes mentioned above.

Alternatively, when the root cause is network-related, to fix error code 8001 in DBD, you can:

Change your DNS settings: Use Google’s public DNS (8.8.8.8 for primary, 8.8.4.4 for secondary) or Cloudflare (1.1.1.1 for primary, 1.0.0.1 for secondary) instead of your ISP’s default settings.

Use Google’s public DNS (8.8.8.8 for primary, 8.8.4.4 for secondary) or Cloudflare (1.1.1.1 for primary, 1.0.0.1 for secondary) instead of your ISP’s default settings. Switch to a wired connection: If you’re on Wi-Fi, try connecting your device directly to the router with an Ethernet cable.

If you’re on Wi-Fi, try connecting your device directly to the router with an Ethernet cable. Try a different internet connection: If possible, use a mobile hotspot or a different Wi-Fi network.

If possible, use a mobile hotspot or a different Wi-Fi network. Disable VPN: If you’re using a VPN or proxy service, try disabling it temporarily to avoid network conflicts.

