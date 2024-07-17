Dead by Daylight: Does DBD support crossplay?

Playing Dead by Daylight with friends is infinitely more fun, but if your pals are on a different platform, you need to know whether the game supports crossplay.

Crossplay (or cross-platform play) allows you to play with friends on another platform, like if you’re on PS5 and your friend is on PC. Crossplay is becoming increasingly popular in games, but does DBD support it?

Does DBD have crossplay?

Yes, DBD has crossplay, meaning players on Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch can play together. This flexibility is especially handy with cross-progression on the way.

While cross-platform play is possible, however, setting it up can be a bit tricky.

How to crossplay with friends in DBD

The first time you try to crossplay with friends in DBD can be a bit of a pain, but once it’s set up, it’s much easier to do in the future. Our step-by-step guide below explains how to play crossplay with friends in DBD, no matter what platform you’re on.

Boot up DBD. When you reach the main menu, select Options (the gear icon at the bottom of the screen). Navigate across to the Online tab. Under Social, there is a Cross-Play option. If this says “Disabled,” then select it so it says “Enabled.” If it’s already enabled then you can skip this. Go back to the main menu and select the Friends option (the person icon at the bottom of the screen). This brings up a list of the friends on your platform, however, you need to separately add a friend is they’re on another platform. At the top of this screen is your account name, but underneath this is a code that begins with a hashtag. Ask your friend for this account name and hashtag code. Both aren’t required but having both definitely makes the next part easier. Select the Add Friends button (the person with a plus sign icon). In the Search for a Friend box, enter your friend’s account name and hashtag code, then press the magnifying glass icon. The reason I suggest this is because using just one of these can bring up several options. Using both should bring up just your friend in the results. Select the add icon beside their name. This should add your friend to your friend list. To play a game with them, just go to their name, select the plus button and choose to either join their party or invite them to your party.

It’s a bit frustrating the first time, but after you add your friend from another platform, you can cut out steps one to 12 in the future and join their party or add them to yours.

If you play with friends on other platforms, I advise using Discord to voice chat, as the in-game chat doesn’t work across platforms. Fortunately, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have Discord compatibility, and Discord is easy to use on PC, but if you’re playing on another platform, you may need to do my old trick and join a Discord chat on your phone while you play.

After all, voice chat will be particularly important for coordinating your team in DBD’s upcoming 2v8 mode.

