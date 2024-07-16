Dead by Daylight – All Tome 20 Mythic challenges and rewards in DBD

A new season in Dead by Daylight means there’s another tome for you to unlock various rewards. These tomes provide multiple challenges for you to work through playing as specific characters, Survivors, or Killers—and for this season, it’s Tome 20 Mythic.

The tome is available to all Dead by Daylight players who log in while it’s active. There are four sections to Tome 20 and we’ll be breaking down each one with the various challenges you have to complete and the rewards you get for finishing them. You need to work on the challenges in order, unlocking sections as they release.

Every challenge and reward in Tome 20 Mythic in Dead by Daylight

Work your way through the Mythic tome to unlock the various rewards at each node. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 20 challenges for you to work through for the first part of the Mythic tome. You do need to connect each node to start any challenge. If you have not worked on the previous nodes and have yet to work your way through the previous ones, begin on the left-hand side before progressing forward. The tome releases alongside Lara Croft, the newest Survivor to enter the fog.

Here are all the tasks and rewards you earn in the first level of the Mythic tome in Dead by Daylight.

Tome Challenge Name How to complete Rewards Bloody Good (Killer) Hit a Survivor with your weapon five times Five Rift Fragments

15,000 Blood Points Bloody Rewards (Killer) Earn 30,000 Blood Points Five Rift Fragments

15,000 Blood Points Bronze Age (Killer) Earn two emblems of Bronze quality or higher Five Rift Fragments

15,000 Blood Points Carry On (Killer) Carry a Survivor over 30 meters Five Rift Fragments

15,000 Blood Points Core Memory: Stray Thoughts (Killer) Hook a Survivor for the first time to spawn the Memory Shard. Collect the shard before it escapes. Complete the Challenge at the end of the portal. Eight Rift Fragments

25,000 Blood Points Crushing Dominance (Killer) Knock down two survivors in a single trail Eight Rift Fragments

25,000 Blood Points Dark Adherent (Killer) Hook two Survivors in a single trial Eight Rift Fragments

25,000 Blood Points Escape Artist (Survivor) Escape one trial Five Rift Fragments

15,000 Blood Points Glyph Pursuer (Killer or Survivor) Commune and collect the Green Glyph Eight Rift Fragments

25,000 Blood Points Liberator (Survivor) Unhook one Survivor and unhook them safely Five Rift Fragments

15,000 Blood Points Life Giver (Survivor) Heal a total of one health state of any Survivor Five Rift Fragments

15,000 Blood Points Long Distance Runner (Survivor) Be chased by the Killer for a total of 20 seconds in a single trial Eight Rift Fragments

25,000 Blood Points Machinist (Survivor) Finish repairing one generator Eight Rift Fragments

25,000 Blood Points Pursuing Prey (Killer) Start a chase with two different Survivors in a single trial Eight Rift Fragments

25,000 Blood Points Reverent (Killer) Sacrifice one Survivor to the Entity Five Rift Fragments

15,000 Blood Points Skilled Operator (Survivor) Succeed at four skill checks Five Rift Fragments

15,000 Blood Points Speed Bump (Survivor) Vault a pallet or window while in chase while playing as Yui Kimura at least once Eight Rift Fragments

25,000 Blood Points The Last Place You Look (Survivor) Open three chests Five Rift Fragments

15,000 Blood Points Through Destruction (Killer) Damage a generator or destroy a dropped pallet two times in a single trial Eight Rift Fragments

25,000 Blood Points

We will update this article as more stages of the Mythic tome become available.

