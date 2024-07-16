Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A female character in a dark room.
Image via Behaviour Interactive
Category:
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight – All Tome 20 Mythic challenges and rewards in DBD

Tackle new challenges for in-game rewards while playing Dead by Daylight.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 03:07 pm

A new season in Dead by Daylight means there’s another tome for you to unlock various rewards. These tomes provide multiple challenges for you to work through playing as specific characters, Survivors, or Killers—and for this season, it’s Tome 20 Mythic.

Recommended Videos

The tome is available to all Dead by Daylight players who log in while it’s active. There are four sections to Tome 20 and we’ll be breaking down each one with the various challenges you have to complete and the rewards you get for finishing them. You need to work on the challenges in order, unlocking sections as they release.

Every challenge and reward in Tome 20 Mythic in Dead by Daylight

All Mythic Tome Challenges in Dead by Daylight
Work your way through the Mythic tome to unlock the various rewards at each node. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 20 challenges for you to work through for the first part of the Mythic tome. You do need to connect each node to start any challenge. If you have not worked on the previous nodes and have yet to work your way through the previous ones, begin on the left-hand side before progressing forward. The tome releases alongside Lara Croft, the newest Survivor to enter the fog.

Here are all the tasks and rewards you earn in the first level of the Mythic tome in Dead by Daylight.

Tome Challenge NameHow to completeRewards
Bloody Good (Killer)Hit a Survivor with your weapon five timesFive Rift Fragments
15,000 Blood Points
Bloody Rewards (Killer)Earn 30,000 Blood PointsFive Rift Fragments
15,000 Blood Points
Bronze Age (Killer)Earn two emblems of Bronze quality or higherFive Rift Fragments
15,000 Blood Points
Carry On (Killer)Carry a Survivor over 30 metersFive Rift Fragments
15,000 Blood Points
Core Memory: Stray Thoughts (Killer)Hook a Survivor for the first time to spawn the Memory Shard. Collect the shard before it escapes. Complete the Challenge at the end of the portal.Eight Rift Fragments
25,000 Blood Points
Crushing Dominance (Killer)Knock down two survivors in a single trailEight Rift Fragments
25,000 Blood Points
Dark Adherent (Killer)Hook two Survivors in a single trialEight Rift Fragments
25,000 Blood Points
Escape Artist (Survivor)Escape one trialFive Rift Fragments
15,000 Blood Points
Glyph Pursuer (Killer or Survivor)Commune and collect the Green GlyphEight Rift Fragments
25,000 Blood Points
Liberator (Survivor)Unhook one Survivor and unhook them safelyFive Rift Fragments
15,000 Blood Points
Life Giver (Survivor)Heal a total of one health state of any SurvivorFive Rift Fragments
15,000 Blood Points
Long Distance Runner (Survivor)Be chased by the Killer for a total of 20 seconds in a single trialEight Rift Fragments
25,000 Blood Points
Machinist (Survivor)Finish repairing one generatorEight Rift Fragments
25,000 Blood Points
Pursuing Prey (Killer)Start a chase with two different Survivors in a single trialEight Rift Fragments
25,000 Blood Points
Reverent (Killer)Sacrifice one Survivor to the EntityFive Rift Fragments
15,000 Blood Points
Skilled Operator (Survivor)Succeed at four skill checksFive Rift Fragments
15,000 Blood Points
Speed Bump (Survivor)Vault a pallet or window while in chase while playing as Yui Kimura at least onceEight Rift Fragments
25,000 Blood Points
The Last Place You Look (Survivor)Open three chestsFive Rift Fragments
15,000 Blood Points
Through Destruction (Killer)Damage a generator or destroy a dropped pallet two times in a single trialEight Rift Fragments
25,000 Blood Points

We will update this article as more stages of the Mythic tome become available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.