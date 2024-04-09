Dave the Diver PlayStation release countdown: Exact start time and date

Dave the Diver is set to dive into the sea of PlayStation titles, bringing a new adventure to those on the Sony platform—but when exactly does it release? We’ve got the answer.

First released on Steam in June 2023, Dave the Diver made the jump to Nintendo Switch in October 2023 and is finally set to arrive on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Combining action-adventure, creature collecting, and management in one package, Dave the Diver has plenty to offer. If you are itching to start your adventure on PlayStation, we can tell you how much longer you need to wait.

When does Dave the Diver release on PlayStation?

Dive in. Image via MintRocket

Dave the Diver releases on April 16 on PlayStation. As per the listing on the PlayStation Store, Dave the Diver will be available from 1am PT/3am CT/9am BST/6pm AEST.

The release time means players globally will be able to access Dave the Diver at the same time and, unlike other staggered releases, which means some players won’t, in theory, be able to play earlier than those in other parts of the world.

If you want to know exactly how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds until you can dive in with Dave the Diver, check out our countdown below.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 6 : 1 9 : 5 8 : 5 4

Alongside the core content in Dave the Diver, a new Godzilla-themed DLC will arrive across all platforms in May—the second crossover DLC for the title after the release of DREDGE content in December 2023.

Both pieces of DLC are free content, and the Godzilla DLC is expected to be similar in size to the DREDGE content update, which provided new fish types, menu items, and a new weapon.

