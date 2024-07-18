Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm News
Image Credit: Bethesda
Is CYGNI: All Guns Blazing on Game Pass?

Guns on Game Pas would be glorious.
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 08:49 am

Game Pass is renowned for delivering an extensive library of AAA and indie titles, and CYGNI: All Guns Blazing is looking to fire its way into the 2024 gaming scene.

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing is a classic 2.5D space-shooter that combines old-school Space Invaders with futuristic modern elements we’ve seen in Housemarque‘s Super Stardust and Resogun. It attacks the senses with an array of vibrant colors and intense enemies, and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service would help get as many eyes on CYGNI as possible.

Is CYGNI available on Xbox Game Pass?

big enemy in cygni all guns blazing
Look at this thing! Image via KeelWorks

For now, CYGNI: All Guns Blazing isn’t coming to Xbox Game Pass, and its status has seemingly been confirmed by its trailers and Xbox storefront page.

Firstly, even though we know CYGNI: All Guns Blazing is coming to multiple platforms—including Xbox—none of the trailers have indicated it is a day-one drop on Game Pass. This is a fairly traditional way of announcing an addition to Xbox Game Pass—so this is telling.

Furthermore, the Xbox CYGNI game page doesn’t mention or have an icon to indicate the Game Pass treatment. Factoring in both of these points, I think we can safely say CYGNI isn’t destined for Xbox Game Pass anytime soon.

This isn’t set in stone, though; CYGNI could be a late addition or added to Game Pass later. I encourage you to keep checking this article to see if the space shooter is given some favorable Xbox Game Pass treatment.

