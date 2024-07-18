All CYGNI: All Guns Blazing platforms, listed

There are plenty of platforms in the gaming sphere, so let’s see where CYGNI: All Guns Blazing intends to blast a path to.

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing isn’t subtle with its name or intention. With KeelWorks at the helm, CYGNI is a mixture of old and new with its shooting shenanigans. Booming bass fuels boisterous boss battles, and you nary get a second to blink if you have any hope of following the anarchic action.

But don’t sleep on CYGNI as it could be a sleeper hit in 2024, and the more platforms it releases on, the better.

Every CYGNI: All Guns Blazing platform

Mission success. Image via KeelWorks

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing is releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC when it becomes available on Aug. 6, 2024—confirmed by Konami itself.

It’s no surprise to see CYGNI: All Guns Blazing releasing on major platforms such as current-gen and PC, and conversely, we’re not shocked to see it skip last-gen legends in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

There’s no Nintendo Switch release, though, even though it would be an obvious fit for the console at home. As a friendly twin-stick shooter, the Switch’s handheld unit and sticks (and controllers) should be ideal, really. If CYGNI is successful, a Switch port could be on the cards, so we’ll keep an eye on this for you.

For now, if you’re on Xbox or PC, take a look at CYGNI: All Guns Blazing‘s Xbox Game Pass status.

