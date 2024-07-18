Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
ships in cygni all guns blazing
Image via KeelWorks
Category:
CYGNI

All CYGNI: All Guns Blazing platforms, listed

Pews pews and platforms.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 09:57 am

There are plenty of platforms in the gaming sphere, so let’s see where CYGNI: All Guns Blazing intends to blast a path to.

Recommended Videos

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing isn’t subtle with its name or intention. With KeelWorks at the helm, CYGNI is a mixture of old and new with its shooting shenanigans. Booming bass fuels boisterous boss battles, and you nary get a second to blink if you have any hope of following the anarchic action.

But don’t sleep on CYGNI as it could be a sleeper hit in 2024, and the more platforms it releases on, the better.

Every CYGNI: All Guns Blazing platform

battle in cygni all guns blaxing
Mission success. Image via KeelWorks

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing is releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC when it becomes available on Aug. 6, 2024—confirmed by Konami itself.

It’s no surprise to see CYGNI: All Guns Blazing releasing on major platforms such as current-gen and PC, and conversely, we’re not shocked to see it skip last-gen legends in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

There’s no Nintendo Switch release, though, even though it would be an obvious fit for the console at home. As a friendly twin-stick shooter, the Switch’s handheld unit and sticks (and controllers) should be ideal, really. If CYGNI is successful, a Switch port could be on the cards, so we’ll keep an eye on this for you.

For now, if you’re on Xbox or PC, take a look at CYGNI: All Guns Blazing‘s Xbox Game Pass status.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.