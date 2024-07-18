CYGNI: All Guns Blazing requirements — Minimum and recommended PC specs

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing certainly lives up to its name with vibrant visuals and a lot happening on screen at any given time—meaning your PC specs and requirements will be tested.

Recommended Videos

PC users constantly have to battle with the pressure of having a rig capable of running games. CYGNI: All Guns Blazing may not carry the weight of expectation as some of its other AAA contemporaries this year, but its trailers and gameplay footage suggest it could be hell on hardware.

To try and put your mind at ease, we’ve gathered both the minimum and recommended PC specs for CYGNI.

What are the minimum PC spec requirements for CYGNI: All Guns Blazing?

A lot to process. Image via KeelWorks

The minimum requirements needed to play CYGNI: All Guns Blazing are gentle, if I’m being honest, and even a less-powerful gaming laptop should have an easy time running it.

Requirement Specs Operating System Windows 10 Processor Intel i7 4790 / AMD R5 1600 Graphics NVIDIA GTX Nvidia 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 & 4GB+ VRAM DirectX Version 11 RAM 8GB RAM Storage 25GB

What are the recommended PC spec requirements for CYGNI: All Guns Blazing?

As you can imagine, to get the most out of CYGNI: All Guns Blazing, significantly improved hardware is required, but it’s not the most sophisticated specs we’ve ever seen.

Requirement Specs Operating System Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i5-12400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT & 6GB+ VRAM DirectX Version 11 RAM 16GB Storage 25GB

Before you go away and adequately prepare your computer for CYGNI: All Guns Blazing, check out every platform it’s releasing on, as well as if it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy