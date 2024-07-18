Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm Tier List
Image Credit: Bethesda
CYGNI: All Guns Blazing requirements — Minimum and recommended PC specs

Blazing beauty requires brilliance.
Andrew Highton
Published: Jul 18, 2024

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing certainly lives up to its name with vibrant visuals and a lot happening on screen at any given time—meaning your PC specs and requirements will be tested.

PC users constantly have to battle with the pressure of having a rig capable of running games. CYGNI: All Guns Blazing may not carry the weight of expectation as some of its other AAA contemporaries this year, but its trailers and gameplay footage suggest it could be hell on hardware.

To try and put your mind at ease, we’ve gathered both the minimum and recommended PC specs for CYGNI.

What are the minimum PC spec requirements for CYGNI: All Guns Blazing?

ships in cygni all guns blazing
A lot to process. Image via KeelWorks

The minimum requirements needed to play CYGNI: All Guns Blazing are gentle, if I’m being honest, and even a less-powerful gaming laptop should have an easy time running it.

RequirementSpecs
Operating SystemWindows 10
ProcessorIntel i7 4790 / AMD R5 1600
GraphicsNVIDIA GTX Nvidia 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 & 4GB+ VRAM
DirectXVersion 11
RAM8GB RAM
Storage25GB

What are the recommended PC spec requirements for CYGNI: All Guns Blazing?

As you can imagine, to get the most out of CYGNI: All Guns Blazing, significantly improved hardware is required, but it’s not the most sophisticated specs we’ve ever seen.

RequirementSpecs
Operating SystemWindows 10
ProcessorIntel Core i5-12400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT & 6GB+ VRAM
DirectXVersion 11
RAM16GB
Storage25GB

Before you go away and adequately prepare your computer for CYGNI: All Guns Blazing, check out every platform it’s releasing on, as well as if it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass.

