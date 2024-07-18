CYGNI: All Guns Blazing requirements — Minimum and recommended PC specs

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing certainly lives up to its name with vibrant visuals and a lot happening on screen at any given time—meaning your PC specs and requirements will be tested.
PC users constantly have to battle with the pressure of having a rig capable of running games. CYGNI: All Guns Blazing may not carry the weight of expectation as some of its other AAA contemporaries this year, but its trailers and gameplay footage suggest it could be hell on hardware.
To try and put your mind at ease, we’ve gathered both the minimum and recommended PC specs for CYGNI.
What are the minimum PC spec requirements for CYGNI: All Guns Blazing?
The minimum requirements needed to play CYGNI: All Guns Blazing are gentle, if I’m being honest, and even a less-powerful gaming laptop should have an easy time running it.
|Requirement
|Specs
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Processor
|Intel i7 4790 / AMD R5 1600
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GTX Nvidia 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 & 4GB+ VRAM
|DirectX
|Version 11
|RAM
|8GB RAM
|Storage
|25GB
What are the recommended PC spec requirements for CYGNI: All Guns Blazing?
As you can imagine, to get the most out of CYGNI: All Guns Blazing, significantly improved hardware is required, but it’s not the most sophisticated specs we’ve ever seen.
|Requirement
|Specs
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-12400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT & 6GB+ VRAM
|DirectX
|Version 11
|RAM
|16GB
|Storage
|25GB
Published: Jul 18, 2024 11:06 am