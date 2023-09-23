How to get Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077

Ever since they were seen in the promotional trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 a decade ago, players have always wanted to install some deadly cyberware into their playable character, V. One of the best forms of combat tech that you can find, for example, is a weapon called the Mantis Blades.

Mantis Blades look exactly like the arms of its insect namesake. They are two sharp blades that are built into the character’s arms through surgery and can be extended and retracted at a whim, whether you’re jumping into battle or finishing off an enemy in silence.

There are only a select amount of places where you can find Mantis Blades for your character in Night City, but they aren’t hard to spot. If you’re looking to deck out your character with some of the fastest and strongest melee weapons in the game, look no further than your friendly neighborhood ripperdoc.

How to acquire Cyberpunk 2077’s Mantis Blades

The Mantis Blades can also come with various damage boosters to further your deadliness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To pick up Mantis Blades, players simply have to visit the closest ripperdoc and check out their item inventory for sale. Once you interact with the person on staff, you’ll be given a plethora of body part choices that will have several different cyberware for you to choose from. Pick the arms category and flip through the various options.

Depending on the tier of the Mantis Blades for sale, these weapons can range from a few thousand to over 100 thousand Eurodollars, so choose your newest addition wisely. Additionally, you’ll want to pair up these new stabby arms with some good skills through the game’s improved perk tree since some of them give you extra damage with blades and other nice additions to your battle readiness.

If you’re like me, looking to upgrade your arm without parting ways with your precious eddies, Mantis Blades can also be found in item boxes around the city. When you’re infiltrating an enemy base or taking down high-level foes, keep your eyes open for these weapons as you loot for more gear to stock up your V.

You can jump into Cyberpunk 2077‘s latest 2.0 update to get a feel for all of the changes before the game’s long-awaited DLC, Phantom Liberty, releases on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

