Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition release date, price, and content

This may be the last bit of Cyberpunk 2077 content to ever be released.

Cyberpunk 2077 might be three years old now, but the content for it keeps coming at a rapid pace. CD Projekt Red plans to close the game’s cycle with an Ultimate Edition that will bring the full experience all in one.

Following the same approach, we’ll serve you everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition.

Cyberpunk 2077 received its most notable extra content nearly three years after its release. The 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion came out within days of each other back in September. Anyone who may have hoped for more content probably didn’t have the same idea as CD Projekt Red, because the developer announced the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, presumably closing the door on the game’s content window. Here’s everything you need to know about the release.

What’s included in Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition?

Everything included. Image via CD Projekt Red

The Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is nothing more than a bundle of all currently available Cyberpunk 2077 content. It includes the base game, the 2.0 update, and the Phantom Liberty DLC, “as well as every update to them ever released”, as per CD Projekt Red.

When does Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition release?

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition launches on Dec. 5, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The PS4 and Xbox One are left out once again, but that’s hardly surprising. Neither the 2.0 update, nor Phantom Liberty were released on old-gen consoles, so the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition was never coming to those platforms.

How much does Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition cost?

The Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is priced at $60 across all platforms. Steam’s autumn sale is currently offering a bundle of the base game and Phantom Liberty for around $55, so make of that pricing what you will. A very limited amount of outlets provide the option to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, with no bonus content for doing so. The proper release on major platforms will commence on Dec. 5.

Is the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition worth it?

If you already own the base game and Phantom Liberty, buying the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is not worth it. If you’ve never played the game but are keen on doing so, then the Ultimate Edition should be the best way to do it, though Steam users in particular may be better off simply buying the bundle on offer and saving a few dollars in the process.