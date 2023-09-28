Cyberpunk 2077 surges past Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield on Steam with Phantom Liberty release

Cyberpunk 2077’s redemption arc only keeps getting better. With the release of its latest 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion pack, the game has earned itself a high spot on Steam’s concurrent player charts. It has now surpassed recent heavy-hitters Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3, the latter seemingly being 2023’s biggest release, at least in terms of consistent player engagement.

On Sept. 27, Cyberpunk 2077 peaked at around 246,000 concurrent players on Steam. According to Steam charts, this was enough to snag a No. 4 spot on the list of currently most played games. At one point, it even entered the top three, outpaced by Valve’s live-service multiplayer titles, Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2.

While these numbers are beyond impressive, we have to mention that the game did peak at over one million players when it was released. It had many ups and downs and fluctuations in player numbers, with evident peaks whenever any major update happened. The release of the Edgerunners anime during the summer of last year reportedly resulted in the game being played by over a million players each day.

These significant positive changes in player numbers could indicate that CD Projekt Red, the game’s developers, has been making the right decisions while attempting to polish its rough diamond. Cyberpunk 2077’s most recent expansion has received nearly unanimous praise from critics and players, and it’s no wonder it has succeeded in bringing back disappointed and disgruntled players into Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be keen on entering the modern concept of redeemed video games. We’ve seen examples of this through titles such as No Man’s Sky, which launched barely functional and is now hailed as one of the best space exploration games on the market. Phantom Liberty is the crown jewel of Cyberpunk’s accomplishments, and we’ll have to wait and see if CDPR has anything else in its pockets.

