Cyberpunk 2077: How to romance Kerry Eurodyne

Unfortunately for gay men, there’s only one option for a male-on-male romance in Cyberpunk 2077. Fortunately for gay men, he’s Kerry Eurodyne, one of the coolest characters in the game.

This article will walk you through everything you need to know about romancing Kerry.

How to romance Kerry Eurodyne in Cyberpunk 2077

To start romancing Kerry Eurodyne in Cyberpunk 2077, you have to be pretty far into the game already. There are a lot of quests you have to complete, but ultimately, it’s pretty straightforward to romance him.

You meet Kerry in the side job, Holdin’ On, which follows the Chippin’ In quest.

Kerry Eurodyne is an unpredictable rockstar in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. He’s Johnny Silverhand’s former lead guitarist and backing vocalist. In Holdin’ On, he wants to bring the band back together, which takes you down a quest line. It features many flashbacks to Johnny and Kerry in their prime.

This quest line contains quests like Second Conflict, A Like Supreme, Rebel Rebel, and I Don’t Wanna Hear It and will contain many choices, but none of them affect your chances of romancing Kerry until you get to Off the Leash.

Kerry’s a pretty cool guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

During this quest, you get a chance to go out and talk to Kerry in an outside part of a nightclub called Dark Matter. Kerry will want to open up to you—tell him it’s okay for him to do so. From here, make sure you only say supportive things so he continues to feel like he can trust you. If you play your cards right, you’ll get the option to kiss him. Believe it or not, this actually doesn’t affect the outcome of your ability to romance Kerry, but it’s a nice bit of roleplaying to throw in.

The next and final quest you’ll need to complete to secure your romance with Kerry is Boat Drinks.

On this quest, you’ll get the option to head to Kerry’s yacht and cruise around the bay. He wants to vandalize the yacht, and you can choose to join or not—it ultimately doesn’t matter. Either way, you have to make sure you kiss him when prompted in this quest. This will trigger a love scene between you and Kerry. After this, you’ll have to pick the option that tells him you want to be with him.

This locks in your relationship and begins your romance with Kerry Eurodyne.

About the author