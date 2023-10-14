Cyberpunk 2077: How to get first place in Shoot to Thrill and earn the Lexington X-Mod2 Iconic weapon

Out of all of Cyberpunk 2077’s dystopian world-building storytelling elements, we think we just may have found the single most absurd one to sit down and think about—a shooting competition in the middle of an apartment complex.

In the job Shoot to Thrill, V will be invited to partake in a gun range shooting competition right smack dab in the center of the apartment complex where V lives in Watson. The competition is actually fairly difficult, but well worth taking the several tries you’ll likely need to get first place.

How to start the Shoot to Thrill job in Cyberpunk 2077

To start the Shoot to Thrill job in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll need to complete the introductory act of the game. Once V is able to freely explore Night City, Wilson, the owner of the gun store named 2nd Amendment, will give V a call and ask if they would like to participate in a shooting range competition.

As soon as you receive this call, the job Shoot to Thrill will be added to your journal, and it can be tracked and completed at any time thereafter.

How to get first place in the Shoot to Thrill job

I’m shocked there haven’t been noise complaints. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right off the bat, you should go ahead and save your game outside of Wilson’s gun store before starting the competition. It’s actually fairly difficult to get first place. You’ll take your spot in the shooting range, and Wilson will not start the competition until you equip and aim a pistol. Don’t bother trying to cheat, you’ll be disqualified.

You’ll have 60 seconds to shoot as many targets as you can to try for first place. At the end, you’ll be given a score out of 100, but don’t worry. You only need 50 points or higher to get first place. That said, we only got 33 on our first try, and 38 on our second. After that, we realized we couldn’t just use any old weapon to win the contest.

To win first place in Shoot to Thrill, we recommend using Dying Night, the free Iconic pistol that Wilson gives V in the job The Gun. Dying Night has a magazine size of 15 bullets, and having a large magazine is absolutely necessary for winning first place. If you sold Dying Night and no longer have it handy, buy any old Lexington pistol from Wilson—Lexington pistols have the largest magazine size out of all pistols in Cyberpunk.

Once you’re using Dying Night or a Lexington pistol, use these tips to make sure you get first place:

Have a save just before the competition (you only get one chance to win).

(you only get one chance to win). Never reload until your magazine is empty.

Don’t move . I love using movement as part of aiming, but moving too much will force you to lower your gun, wasting precious time.

. I love using movement as part of aiming, but moving too much will force you to lower your gun, wasting precious time. Double tap. It sounds like a bad idea, but actually, I found that many times the first shot on a target wouldn’t register for some reason. It’s safer to double tap every time than to risk having to go back and shoot a target again.

Follow these four tips, and you should be able to get first place after a try or two. Remember, you only need 50 points—I’m fully convinced it isn’t actually possible to reach the 100 points that the contest is scored out of.

Can I give a quick acceptance speech? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shoot to Thrill job first place reward

Once you take home the first prize by scoring 50 or higher in the Shoot to Thrill competition, Wilson will give you the Iconic weapon Lexington X-Mod2. This weapon has a great magazine capacity and almost perfect weapon handling.

Very fitting, considering how the Iconic pistol is acquired.

Cyberpunk 2077 Lexington X-Mod 2 Iconic weapon stats

A canvas, waiting to be painted. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Lexington X-Mod2 has the following stats:

Eight Attack Speed

28.06 Damage

0.90 Reload Speed

34.50 Effective Range

7.69 Weapon Handling

+175 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

Other than having amazing weapon handling, the gun might not seem like much at first glance. However, this Iconic weapon has an extra Mod Slot, meaning the potential for customization is fantastic.

Not only can you decide what sort of weapon you want the X-Mod2 to be, but you can change that at any time when you find a better Mod. This gun is a blank slate that can be every bit as good as the weapon Mods you put on it, which means that it has potential to be one of the absolute best pistols in Cyberpunk 2077.

