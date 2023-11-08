Cyberpunk 2077: How to find the Voodoo Treasure

Treasure can be found in even the most unlikely of places.

Finding the Voodoo Treasure in Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly one of the most difficult fetch quests in the game, but one that is well worth completing.

This job can only be started by meeting a very specific set of circumstances, and even then you have to do some genuine tracker-free sleuthing to actually find the Voodoo Treasure. Read on for a full breakdown of starting the Voodoo Treasure side job and collecting the goods in Phantom Liberty.

How to start Voodoo Treasure in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Starting this job is probably the most difficult part of finding the Voodoo Treasure because you only get one chance to do so before the opportunity disappears forever. To start Voodoo Treasure, you must continuously put off taking control of Aymeric’s vehicle during I’ve Seen That Face Before.

This job comes right before Firestarter, and if you don’t start the Voodoo Treasure quest here, you can’t ever start it. While V is watching Aymeric and Aurore from the camera in their car, the two will begin talking about Hansen while Reed encourages V to hurry up and take control of the vehicle. If you tell Reed to hang on for a moment, the twins continue talking.

This process must be repeated three times, after which the option to continue waiting will disappear, so you can’t actually overdo it and miss your opportunity like Reed is afraid of. After telling Reed to wait a third time, Aymeric and Aurore will begin talking about Slider and the Voodoo Boys, and Aurore will mention a file called Blind_n_Dead.

Took them all of five seconds to start gossiping. Respect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue the job as normal from this point, and when you jack into Aurore’s port later on, you will see the option to search the file Blind_n_Dead. This starts the job Voodoo Treasure, but you cannot complete it until you have finished Firestarter.

Cyberpunk 2077: Voodoo Treasure location

Now that you’ve started the job and finished Firestarter, finding the treasure itself is a piece of cake (provided you’re reading this guide, otherwise pinpointing it yourself is definitely challenging). Track the job from your Journal, and follow the map marker to the circular market area underneath the needle.

Once you’re within the highlighted yellow area, circle around until you find the blue Aesculapius Inc. sign with a toppled vending machine underneath it. This vending machine has a tiny little keypad on the front, where you must input the code 941229 as indicated by your Journal.

Inputting the code will not open the stash—you still have to activate the Open button on the tiny keypad afterward. Once you do that, a panel on the vending machine will slide open and the job will be marked as complete.

Look for the vending machine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What is the Voodoo Treasure in Cyberpunk 2077?

This treasure is fairly standard Cyberpunk loot for the most part, but I mean that as a form of high praise—as Cyberpunk loot tends to be pretty solid. In the Voodoo Treasure, you will find:

Rook, an Iconic Power Pistol

8,000 eddies

The money is alright, nothing game-changing—but Rook is a phenomenal and greatly unique weapon. This Power Pistol is fully automatic and silenced—making it the literal only weapon like it. It also has an awesome Iconic Effect:

Each rapid hit with Rook increases Crit Chance but decreases Accuracy. When you miss, the effect resets

If you’re up close and landing all of your shots with Rook, it won’t be long before this gun turns even the strongest opponents into grated cheese.