Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Every Breath You Take quest

Being a member of a popular Japanese pop group comes with its own problems. Death threats, stalkers, and creepy fans are what you’ll be helping out Blue Moon with in the Every Breath You Take quest of Cyberpunk 2077.

How to start Every Breath You Take quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Blue Moon at the beginning of Every Breath You Take quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking this quest can be quite a hassle. First, you need to complete the A Like Supreme quest, where you bring the Samurai band back for one last gig. At some point afterward, you’ll receive a call from Kerry Eurodyne for a side job. That will kick off Kerry’s storyline with a series of quests featuring the Us Cracks Japanese pop group.

In the mission I Don’t Wanna Hear It, you have to make sure Kerry and the Us Cracks come to an agreement. Just choose the most peaceful dialogue options like “Deep breaths. Let’s talk” during their confrontation, and you’ll be fine. After that, finish Kerry’s storyline and you’ll get a call from Blue Moon starting Every Breath You Take.

How to complete Every Breath You Take quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Blue Moon needs your help to deal with a stalker, and the job starts at the Kabuki Roundabout. You’ll meet Blue Moon, who’ll tell you to follow her at a distance to try to identify the stalker. The stalker is a woman with green and blue hair in a ponytail, a green shirt, and a pink bunny backpack.

Blue Moon and her stalker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are different ways this mission can play out. In my case, I found the stalker quite quickly when she came over to Blue Moon asking for a picture. She called out her name, Green Cloud, which is the initials left on Blue Moon’s threat letters.

As soon as Green Cloud walks off, you’ll notice an orange dialogue icon on top of her. She’ll be heading into the weapon shop on the left to get herself a gun. This is your best chance to stop her, if you don’t, she’ll appear later in the quest, but this time with a weapon, and things can get a bit messy.

Green Cloud buying an iron. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Come up to her and say, “Nice nickname.” After a quick chat, Green Cloud will realize she’s screwed and will start running away. Here, you can either take down or kill her. I went for a takedown just because Blue Moon asked not to kill the stalker, but ultimately, what you decide to do doesn’t matter much.

After picking up the quest items from Green Cloud’s body, wait for Blue Moon to come over and talk to her. Depending on what you did with the stalker, she’ll have different voice lines, but it all ends up with a “Thanks, V” from her.