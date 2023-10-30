Every Breath You Take is a side quest in Cyberpunk 2077 that sees you help popstar Blue Moon deal with an obsessed stalker. You can either take them down non-lethally or eliminate them permanently, but which option should you choose?

Named after a song by The Police, your decision here will have unique consequences, so picking the right one for your playthrough can be a tough task.

Cyberpunk 2077’s “Every Breath You Take” Quest

To even get to a place where you can ask yourself the question of whether you should takedown or kill Green Cloud in Every Breath You Take in Cyberpunk 2077, you have to complete the “Off the Leash” quest and pick the option in “I Don’t Wanna Hear it” that helps out Kerry and the Us Cracks.

After this, you’ll get a call from Blue Moon, a member of Us Cracks, who will tell you about a stalker who’s been sending death threats to her personal address and following her around. Blue Moon tells you she wants you to covertly follow this person and to not kill them, just teach them a lesson.

Her plan is essentially to have you follow her as she takes a walk around the Kabuki Roundabout so you can catch the creep.

At a certain point in following her, you’ll run into a man in a backwards hat who takes picture of Blue Moon. Though he acts a bit creepy, he’s a red herring. Taking him out will force you to fail the quest.

Talk to him and he’ll tip you off to a girl in green called Green Cloud who follows Moon around. Right as Blue Moon has given up and walks across a bridge, Green Cloud will meet up across from her on a bridge and draw her weapon. Here, you make your choice.

Cyberpunk 2077: Should you takedown or kill Green Cloud in “Every Breath You Take?”

Green Cloud confronting Blue Moon in Every Breath You Take. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Takedown

You can run up behind her and grab her and take her out with a non-lethal takedown and leave her for the cops to deal with. Blue Moon will be thankful, but a bit fearful that she’ll get released and do the same thing. You assure her that you’ll be there to help her out if that happens. This completes the quest nice and easy and gets you your eddies.

Killing

If you kill Green Cloud, Blue Moon will be upset. Though she’s shocked, she agrees that maybe it’s for the best, as it’s possible the stalker could’ve gotten out of jail and done the same thing.

In either scenario, you’ll get a message from Blue Moon thanking you.

Personally, I completed this quest by taking down Green Cloud non-lethally. Though it ends up fine either way, I liked the satisfaction of completing the quest the way Blue Moon wanted and leaving her conscience clean.

About the author