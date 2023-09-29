All Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations and song lists

The attention to detail within the world-building of Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the prominent drivers of its allure in recent years, especially its array of radio stations.

Particularly with Cyberpunk 2077’s latest 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion, the breadth of stations was expanded from 11 to 14, giving players plenty more tracks to blast while they’re traversing through Night City and the Badlands.

From Run the Jewels and Grimes, to JustCosplaySings and Idris Elba, the radio stations in Cyberpunk 2077 each feature songs written and performed by a plethora of real-world artists, across a variety of different styles and genres.

Here are all of the song lists for each radio station in Cyberpunk 2077.

All radio stations and song lists in Cyberpunk 2077

Listed below are all of the song lists for each of the radio stations in Cyberpunk 2077 after the launch of Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty. The three new stations added in September 2023 are 89.7 Growl FM, Impulse 99.9, and 107.5 Dark Star.

Artists that are credited with an in-game name within Cyberpunk 2077 have their real artist name displayed in parentheses.

88.9 Pacific Dreams

“Isometric Air” – Quantum Lovers (Brian Aspey)

“Practical Heart” – Quantum Lovers (Brian Aspey)

“Real Window” – Quantum Lovers (Brian Aspey)

“Antagonistic” – Pacific Avenue (Sebastian Roberston and Chris Cardena)

“Simple Pleasures” – Jänsens (Kid Moxie)

“Lithium” – Flatlander Woman (SLG)

“Slag” – Flatlander Woman (SLG)

“Chooze” – Muchomorr (Mchy I Porosty)

“Midnight Eye” – Lick Switch (Earth Trax)

“Blurred” – Lick Switch (Earth Trax)

“The Other Room” – Lick Switch (Earth Trax)

“La Stessa Causa” – Sonoris Causa (Eltron)

“Retrogenesis” – Left Unsaid (Private Press)

“Miami Suicide” – Talk To Us (Chino)

“Slippery Stabs” – Talk To Us (Chino)

“Ashes and Diamonds” – Wormview (Hatti Vatti)

“Ice Maddox” – Mona Mitchell (FOQL)

89.3 RADIO VEXELSTROM

“Resist and Disorder” – The Cartesian Duelists (Rezodrone)

“Kill the Messenger” – The Cartesian Duelists (Rezodrone)

“Makes Me Feel Better” – Slavoj McAllister (OnenO)

“Dead Pilot” – Keine (Sebastian Robertson and Daniel Davies)

“Come Close” – Keine (Sebastian Robertson and Daniel Davies)

“Black Terminal” – Upgrade (Black Terminal)

“Reaktion” – Alexei Brayko (Rezodrone)

“With Her” – Ego Affliction (Steven Richard Davis)

“Never Stop Me” – Den of Degenerates (Steven Richard Davis)

“Violence” – The Red Glare (Le Destroy)

“Pain” – The Red Glare (Le Destroy)

“Night City Aliens” – Homeschool Dropouts (The Armed)

“Selva Pulsátil” – Tainted Overlord (Deafkids)

“A Caça” – Tainted Overlord (Deafkids)

89.7 Growl FM

“Let The Stars Die” – Coeur Noir

“Flatline” – Red Dead Roadkill

“Candy Shell” – Spirit Machines

“Do or Die” – NoWorld

“LIT” – Entolim

“El Tiempo” – Skin on Flesh

“Killshot” – Frost, Justtjokay, Dubbygotbars, and Knyvez

“Let It Go As If You Wander” – HARU NEMURI

“Slipstream” – Kiba

“Fumes” – Aleyna Moon and Shrinjay Ghosh

“Look Through My Kiroshi’s (The Solo Life)” – D.O.H. Dollahz Ova Hoez

“Going to Heaven” – St. Aurora

“Nebula” – ESAI and Pure 100%

“Afterlife” – Thai McGrath ft. JustCosplaySings

91.9 Royal Blue Radio

“Black Satin” – Miles Davis

“What If” – Miles Davis

“Agharta Prelude Dub” – Miles Davis

“Bitches Brew” – Miles Davis

“Générique (from Ascenseur pour L’Échafaud)” – Miles Davis

“Impressions” – John Coltrane

“Solo Dancer” – Charles Mingus

“Laura” – Dexter Gordon

“You Don’t Know What Love Is” – Chet Baker

“Round Midnight” – Thelonious Monk

“Dark Prince” – Trio of Doom

92.9 Night FM

“Dirty Roses” – Perilous Futur (OnenO)

“Worlds” – The Unresolved (Sebastian Robertson and Daniel Davies)

“X” – The Unresolved (Sebastian Robertson and Daniel Davies)

“Maniak” – Doctor Berserk (Picasso)

“Me Machine” – Generating Dependencies (Poly Face)

“Like a Miracle” – Lick Switch (Earth Trax)

“Run” – Kings of Collapse (Steven Richard Davis)

“Glitched Revelation” – Reviscerator (Procesor Plus)

“Yellow Box” – Reviscerator (Procesor Plus)

“Kill Kill” – The Bait (Le Destroy)

“Flying Heads” – Ashes Potts (Kid Moxie)

“Volcano The Sailor” – Yards of the Moon (Połoz)

“Brain-Damaged” – Cyber Coorayber (Nikola Nikita Jeremic)

95.2 Samizdat Radio

“Pilling in My Head” – Bara Nova

“Delirium 2” – Bara Nova

“Harm Sweaty Pit” – Bara Nova

“My Lullaby for You” – Bara Nova

“Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today” – Bara Nova

96.1 Ritual FM

“Finis” – V3RM1N (Drivealone)

“The Accursed” – Dread Soul (Antre)

“Adaptive Manipulator” – Bacillus (Tomb Mold)

“March 30” – Bacillus (Tomb Mold)

“Acid Breather” – Forlorn Scourge (Mastiff)

“Witches of the Harz Mountains” – Nuclear Aura (Marcin Rybicki)

“The Loop” – Weles (Deszcz)

“Scrum” – Hysteria (Totenmesse)

“Fuelled By Poison” – Inferno Crops (Antigama)

“Kevin” – Inferno Crops (Antigama)

“Future Drugs” – Hexxxer (Mord’A’Stigmata)

“Żurawie” – Wydech (Ugory)

“Abandoned Land” – Fist of Satan (Arthur Rumiński and Haldor Grunberg)

“Black Concrete” – Fist of Satan (Arthur Rumiński and Haldor Grunberg)

“I Won’t Let You Go” – Shattered Void (Converge)

98.7 Body Heat Radio

“BM” – Clockwork Venus (SOPHIE and Shygirl)

“Circus Minimus” – Neon Haze (Jvzel)

“Major Crimes” – Window Weather (HEALTH)

“Night City” – Artemis Delta (R E L)

“I Really Want to Stay at Your House” – Hallie Coggins (Let’s Eat Grandma)

“Hole In The Sun” – Point Break Candy (Raney Shockne ft. COS and Conway)

“Blind” – American Medical Association (Raney Shockne)

“History” – Trash Generation (Gazelle Twin)

“4ÆM” – Lizzy Wizzy (Grimes)

“Delicate Weapon” – Lizzy Wizzy (Grimes)

“Ponpon Sh*t” – Us Cracks (Namakopuri)

“User Friendly cover” – Us Cracks (Namakopuri)

“Off the Leash” – Us Cracks ft. Kerry Eurodyne (Namakopuri and Damian Ukeje)

“Crustpunk” – IBDY (RAT BOY)

“Here’s a Thought” – IBDY (RAT BOY)

Impulse 99.9

“Walk Of Shame” – Mr. Kipper (Idris Elba)

“Dreamy” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

“DEEEEEEP” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

“Black Labyrinth” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

“Feed Your Soul” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

“Liquid Disco” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

“Sleepy Dust” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

“Sparkling Frequency” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

“Undeniably Changes” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

“Void” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

“Woozee” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

“GREEEEEENHOUSE” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

“BESTPL” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

“ENERGEEHOUSE” – Private Press (Adam Brocki and Jan Wóycicki)

101.9 The Dirge

“The God Machines” – Kill Trigger ft. Paul Senai and Krakow (Sebastian Roberston, Kill the Computer, and Indijinouz)

“Blouses Blue” – NC3 (Konrad OldMoney ft. Cidro Onetoo and Perry Porter)

“Problem Kids” – Young Kenny (Konrad OldMoney ft. Taelor Yung)

“Bigger Man” – Droox (Konrad OldMoney ft. Taelor Yung)

“Go Blaze” – DNE ft. G’Natt (Konrad OldMoney ft. Chanarah and Cidro Onetoo)

“Dishonor” – Ichibanchi (Konrad OldMoney ft. Brevner)

“Frost” – Yamete (Konrad OldMoney ft. Frawst)

“High School Bully” – UMVN ft. IMP RA (Konrad OldMoney ft. Cidro Onetoo and Perry Porter)

“NBOM” – Dapxflem (Konrad OldMoney ft. Cidro Onetoo and Perry Porter)

“Suicide” – Code 137 (Geno Lenardo ft. Zeale)

“Day of Dead” – Haps (Konrad OldMoney ft. Taelor Yung)

“Bruzez” – Knixit (Konrad OldMoney ft. Johnny GR4VES)

“Clip Boss” – Sugarcoob ft. Anak Konda (Konrad OldMoney ft. Johnny GR4VES)

“Pluck U” – Triple-B ft. Gun-Fu (Konrad OldMoney ft. Ded Stark)

“Hello Good Morning” – Pazoozu (Konrad OldMoney ft. S-God)

“Run The Block” – Bez Tatami ft. Gully Foyle (Konrad OldMoney ft. Taelor Yung)

“GR4VES” – Kyubik (Konrad OldMoney ft. Johnny GR4VES)

“Warning Shots” – Laputan Machine (Konrad OldMoney ft. Perry Porter and Cidro Onetoo)

“Metamorphosis” – Gorgon Madonna (Yugen Blakrok)

“No Save Point” – Yankee and the Brave (Run The Jewels)

“Flacko Locko” – Telo$ (A$AP Rocky)

103.5 Radio PEBKAC

“Bios” – Error (Louve)

“Drained” – Sao Mai (Rhys Fulber)

“Subvert” – Spoon Eater (Rhys Fulber)

“Follow the White Crow” – Nablus (Kid Moxie)

“Fake Spook” – IOshrine (Poly Face)

“Move Dat” – [flesh]reactor (Poly Face)

“CANNIBALISMUS” – Bullet in the Head (Lutto Lento)

“La Canopée” – culteX (Private Press)

“Undertow Velocity” – Skin<>Drifter (Private Press)

“IIOI Break” – Yards of the Moon (Private Press)

“Across the Floor” – Retinal Scam (Private Press)

“Gridflow” – Retinal Scam (Private Press)

“Vascular” – Tar Hawk (Speed Dating ft. Horrid Charme)

“On My Way to Hell” – Tinnitus (Połoz)

“Stackoverflow” – Clockwork OS (Dos Era)

“Darkretro” – Dukes of Azure (Count)

106.9 30 PRINCIPALES

“Bamo” – Kartel Sonoro (Konrad OldMoney ft. Frawst)

“Dagga” – Kartel Sonoro (Konrad OldMoney ft. Cerbeus and Johnny GR4VES)

“Dinero” – 7 Facas (Konrad OldMoney ft. Cerbeus)

“Serpant” – 7 Facas (Konrad OldMoney ft. Cerbeus and Johnny GR4VES)

“Tatted on my Face” – Don Mara (Konrad OldMoney ft. 37 Heartbreak)

“Barrio” – Big Machete (Konrad OldMoney)

“Hood” – Chickychickas (Konrad OldMoney ft. Awrath)

“Only Son” – Chickychickas (Konrad OldMoney ft. 37 Heartbreak)

“Muévelo” – Papito Gringo (David Rolas)

“Cumbia” – Papito Gringo (David Rolas)

“Muerto Trash” – FKXU (Konrad OldMoney ft. Blackheart NC)

“Westcoast Til I Die” – DJ Choloz (Konrad OldMoney ft. Cerbeus)

107.3 Morro Rock Radio

“Suffer Me” – Brutus Backlash (The Cold Stares)

“Heave Ho” – XerzeX (Konrad OldMoney ft. Frawst)

“I Will Follow” – Beached Tarantula (Snot Abundance)

“Who’s Ready for Tomorrow” – IBDY (RAT BOY)

“Likewise” – IBDY (RAT BOY)

“Friday Night Fire Fight” – Rubicones (Aligns)

“Trauma” – Rubicones (Aligns)

“Summer of 2069” – Blood and Ice (Metz)

“Testmaster” – Krushchev’s Ghosts (Pissed Jeans)

“Sustain/Decay” – Cutthroat (Drivealone)

“To the Fullest” – Artificial Kids (The Unfit)

“So It Goes” – Fingers and The Outlaws (Man Man)

“Never Fade Away” – Samurai (Refused)

“Black Dog” – Samurai (Refused)

“Chippin’ In” – Samurai (Refused)

“The Ballad of Buck Ravers” – Samurai (Refused)

107.5 Dark Star

“Choke Hold” – Mr. Kipper (Idris Elba)

“Headrush” – BADPANNINI (Backxwash)

“Orbital Insertion” – No Strings Attached (Hagop Tchaparian)

“Cyko Arctic” – BWANA MUNGU (Lord Spikeheart and Chrisman)

“Pierwszy raz naprawdę” – OLO Y (27.Fuckdemons)

“NUCLEAR DREAMLAND” – DJ papergekko (julek ploski)

“Rolla Coaster” – Mr. Kipper (Idris Elba)

“IKARI” – ECKO FREQUENCY (Ecko Bazz, Silkback)

“fabrica KOSMOS” – Her Mashewsky (Kuba Wandacjpwocz)

“dRk” – Walt Air (Krzysztof Freeze Ostrowski)

“Minion Sex” – Mightonauts (T’len Lai)

“Bigger Crimes” – DJ papergekko (julek ploski)

“Memories of Mzuzu” – Łotr (Połoz)

