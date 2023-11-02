Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the A Like Supreme quest

A Like Supreme is a side mission that sees you stepping in for Johnny Silverhand at a Samurai reunion concert. It’s all about making sure the concert comes together well and climaxes with you jamming with the band. This article will walk you through how to complete this quest.

How to complete A Like Supreme in Cyberpunk 2077

The A Like Supreme quest in Cyberpunk 2077 comes as part of a quest line that starts with Holdin’ On and involves former members of Samurai. If you follow this quest line all the way down to Boat Drinks, male V’s with masculine voices can even romance Kerry Eurodyne.

The quest starts after the ending of Second Conflict which sees you pick whether Denny or Henry will jam with you. 24 hours after the previous quest, you receive a call from investigative reporter and former band member Nancy Hartley who tells you that the gig is all set.

After you receive this call, head over to the Red Dirt bar. Nancy will have Johnny Silverhand’s old guitar for you to play. If you want, you can engage Nancy and Denny in conversation about the history of the band and what became of Henry.

V taking the pills in A Like Supreme. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After this, you’ll head to the bathroom where you’ll take the pills that allow Johnny to control your body.

From here, Kerry will greet you, and you can continue talking to the band or a friendly member of another band. If you want to just complete the quest, simply pick the start the concert option, and you’ll be treated to a cutscene where you play under Johnny’s control.

Afterward, Johnny will talk to Kerry through you, then you’ll take pills to get Johnny out of your body.