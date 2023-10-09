Cyberpunk 2077 fans agree life path defines their playstyle

Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to choose one of the three backgrounds for your character: Corpo, Street Kid, or Nomad. These are known as life paths and the choice will affect the game’s prologue as well as give you additional dialogue choices throughout your playthrough, and that’s about it. But for many players, this choice is much more than that.

On Oct. 8, players on Reddit reignited the conversation about their life path choice thanks to the release of the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC. Many avid fans highlighted that their choice will depend on the story arc and playstyle they have in mind for the game.

Corpo is all about being a corporate scumbag in Night City who cares about money and power above all else. As one player described it: “If you can’t buy something, take it by intimidation or force,” or at least that’s how the path starts. Others who start as Corpo say that eventually, their story will have an “open your eyes moment” after which they become a bit softer.

The Street Kid playthrough is way more simple than that. It’s your regular plot where you start as a thief and try to make it big, similar to David from Edgerunners. Finally, the Nomad is most often the hero of the story. Fans described themselves as “merciful, but at the same time cruel to those who deserve it,” except for a few players who decided to go all bad.

I love how players even tailor their weapons and cyberware to their life path. Corpo have tech builds with smart guns and netrunning, Street Kid players love knives, blades, and Sandevistans, and Nomads use brute force with heavy weapons.

I started playing Cyberpunk myself very recently and my choice was Corpo, which is apparently one of the most popular ones. I was actually considering Nomad because of the whole honesty and integrity thing that defines clans, but then I thought, “Who am I kidding?”, almost everything in Night City will try to kill me so I should play the part.

Starting as a Corpo I wanted to learn how Night City works on the inside. See who’s in charge and how they do things. My playstyle ended up being quite Corpo-ish too. For the most part, I don’t try to be stealthy or negotiate. I gear up with offensive quickhacks, the best firearms I have, and deal with whatever stands in my way.

I wouldn’t describe my V as evil, thanks to their love for Jackie, and that’s the beauty of Cyberpunk. You can go in and create your own story, regardless of how heroic or evil it might be.

