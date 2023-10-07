Cyberpunk 2077: Best Ninja build

There tons of options to customize your build in Cyberpunk 2077. One of the most fun ways to play is with a stealthy ninja build that lets you sneak up on opponents and take them out from the shadows. Though Cyberpunk is a shooter at heart, you can make it feel more like Splinter Cell than Halo if you plan your build right.

A ninja build requires subtlety, precision, and skill with the blade. If that sounds like something you’re interested in, keep reading for the best stealthy ninja build in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk Ninja build tips

Attributes

Ninja builds are all about the Cool and Reflexes attributes. Different to Bullet-Time Ninja builds that focus on slowing time with Sandevistan, moving fast, and deflecting bullets back at opponents, this ninja build focuses on stealth. Why even think about deflecting bullets when you can dispatch your opponents before they even know you’re there?

The Cool stat helps you sneak up on enemies and hit them for massive damage, while the Reflexes stat makes you better at using blades, the principal weapon of every ninja. This is a perfect combination because blades often have a high critical hit modifier.

These stats also help you disarm traps and escape enemies quickly, which fits the ninja’s MO down to a tee. After investing sufficiently in Cool and Reflexes, go for Technical Ability. Cyberware can help you disguise yourself, move fast, and deal more damage.

Perks

As far as perks go, the Rookie perk Feline Footwork is the foundation for this build, which, among other things, lets you move faster when crouched. While exploring this perk branch, you can buff your mitigation chance, decrease your likelihood of being spotted, and eventually unlock Ninjutsu, the prime perk for a ninja build.

At level three, Ninjutsu allows you to sprint while crouched, which really brings the build together. From here, you can get Creeping Death, which will increase your damage output, and Shinobi Sprint, which allows you to crouch-sprint for longer. After creeping death, you can grab the Vanishing Act perk, which essentially turns you invisible when you crouch.

Back at the Rookie level, you’ll want to max out the Killer instinct perk tree. All three perks increase your stealth effectiveness by increasing your damage, allowing you to make a quick getaway after an attack, or making your kills silent.

Strike from the darkness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll also want to invest in the throwable weapons perk, but we don’t think throwable weapons are your strongest option at range, even for a ninja player. There are plenty of silenced handguns that we’d recommend far more. That said, the perks related to throwing weapons compliment your ninja build excellently.

Firstly, make sure you build towards the Pounce perk, which you can unlock after unlocking Juggler. Pounce allows you to land finishers from a greater distance if you’ve hit that opponent with a throwing weapon. If you find yourself in a firefight, a great way to handle it is to weaken the opponent with a thrown weapon, hit them with a finisher, then dash off into hiding.

On the Reflexes side of the spectrum, it’s time for a few perks to make us more effective with the blade.

Start with Slippery, which will make you harder to hit. This build isn’t quite as reliant on dodging bullets as Bullet-Time Ninjas. Take a detour on the perk tree and grab the first level of Lead and Steel which will reduce the stamina cost of your blade swings.

The real gem is the next perk, which is the final ingredient in a great ninja build. When you have 15 Reflexes, grab the Finisher: Bladerunner perk, which allows you to perform a finishing move on opponents with low health, and Flash of Steel, which increases your movement and attack speed after doing so.

Then, as soon as you can, unlock the Dash perk, which will allow you to dart away to safety. When you can’t take an enemy out in one swing but can reduce them to low health, the finisher is a great, quiet way to dispatch them without anyone realizing so you can escape before being discovered. Or, if you find yourself out in the open, you can perform a finisher to buy yourself some time, then sprint away to the darkness. Either way, Dash is a perfect perk for the build.

Your remaining points should go into handgun skills. Since you’re maxing out your Reflexes skill, handgun perks will become just as open to you as blade perks. Handguns are your most reliable backup weapons, and headshot modifiers can help you land critical hits on opponents and take them out fast. A great suppressed handgun is perfect for a ninja in the cyber age.

Skills

The Shinobi skill was practically built for this playstyle. It will increase your movement speed, make crouching easier, and more. You’ll find yourself advancing fairly quickly in the Shinobi skill as you play, so you’ll get gradually more powerful just by sneaking around and killing enemies.

Weapons

Blades, blades, and more blades. The best ones for this build are probably the Byakko or the Satori.

The Byakko is great for a ruthless fighter. Unlike other blades, it doesn’t have a delay between its three-hit combo, so you’re free to swing furiously until you run out of stamina. It also has an extra meter of range, which can be great for a nimble ninja.

For our money, though, the Satori is the best option. Though it’s regular damage output isn’t very high, it has a 500% critical hit modifier. If you sneak attack any opponent with the Satori, they’re done for.

To top things off, we recommend that you pair your melee weapons with a Seraph pistol, equipped with a suppressor, to silently assassinate enemies from afar.

Cyberware

The Microrotors are a great asset to this build as they increase your melee attack speed. Additionally, the Handle Wrap cyberware will help you get more throwing knife kills.

The best Cyberpunk 2077 Ninja build

Now that you know what we’re using and why, let’s give you a quick run-down of the most important things to keep in mind while you’re developing your ninja build.

Attributes: Try to get Cool and Reflexes to 15 as soon as possible. After that, start leveling Technical Ability.

Perks: Start off with Feline footwork. Go for Ninjutsu, Creeping Death, Vanishing Act, Pounce, and Finisher: Bladerunner as soon as you can.

Weapons: Get the Byakko or Satori as soon as you can, but any katana will do in the early game. Pair this with a silenced pistol for long-range encounters, like the Seraph. Grab a throwing weapon too to help you pounce.

Cyberware: The Microrotors are essential.

About the author