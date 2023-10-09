How to hack in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of software-based gameplay, as it rightly should given its setting. In fact, there are builds where you can hold off on using weapons altogether, and instead use your brain and technology to decimate your enemies.

There are a couple of different types of hacking in Cyberpunk, and they function very differently from one another. The two types you’ll encounter are:

Scanner Quichacks (used for combat and recon).

Breach Protocol (used for hacking Access Points and earns rewards).

While the two are very different from one another, they do share a single Attribute, which is Intelligence. For this reason, focusing on one type of hacking will automatically open the door to excel at the other type.

How to hack Access Points in Cyberpunk 2077

Access Point hacking is a non-combat minigame that will get you extra cash, crafting components, and Quickhacks. Technically, this type of hacking is called Breach Protocol, but we’re fairly certain everybody just calls it hacking.

This feature is available at wall terminals, computers, antennas, and various other cyber tech—all of which are marked by a specific icon. When using the scanner, Access Points will be marked with a red icon that looks like an Ethernet cable plugging into a port. This icon indicates an object can be jacked into and hacked.

This is the icon you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After jacking into an Access Point, you’ll see a screen with tons of numbers and rows, with three different number sequences to the right of it. Don’t be intimidated—it’s much simpler than it initially looks.

On the left is the Code Matrix, where you select which number you want to input next. The three-number sequences on the right indicate what numbers must be input to earn the associated reward, which is listed next to the sequence.

Of course, you can’t just select any number from the list—otherwise, there would be virtually no challenge to hacking. Once you select a number, your next selection must be in the same row or column as the one you just selected. Put simply, after selecting a number, you must draw a cross shape, and select a number within that cross.

One at a time. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Planning the attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

So why are there three codes? These are the possible levels you can complete the puzzle at: Basic, Advanced, and Expert.

Only one sequence must be completed to succeed at the hacking attempt, but multiple can be completed as well, which will earn the rewards of all completed tiers. All numbers from a given sequence must be input to earn that reward.

Breach Protocol hacking tips

Here are just a couple of pointers we learned eventually by trial and error and wish we had known all along:

You have 30 seconds to complete the puzzle, but the timer doesn’t actually start until a number is input.

to complete the puzzle, but the timer doesn’t actually start until a number is input. Scrolling over a number in a sequence highlights all of its locations in the matrix. You can use this to plan out all of your moves before even starting the timer.

all of its locations in the matrix. You can use this to plan out all of your moves before even starting the timer. If you exit the hack before it is completed, you can restart it completely. If you complete any sequences, they cannot be replayed.

completely. If you complete any sequences, they cannot be replayed. The Advanced Sequence is perhaps the most useful, as it is the only reliable way to get Tier One and Tier Two Quickhack Components that are needed for crafting new Quickhacks.

How to use Quickhacks in Cyberpunk 2077

Quickhacks are used from the scanner to damage enemies, disable cameras, take over hostile turrets, and even explode cars. There are no mini-games required for Quickhacking, and in some ways, Quickhacks can be thought of as abilities.

Every Quickhack requires RAM to use, and your total RAM is determined by your Intelligence Score and your Cyberware. Your RAM recharges fairly quickly, and the rate can be further sped up by investing in various Intelligence perks or getting new Cyberware.

Quickhacks can be purchased, found, or crafted, and are equipped as items onto a Cyberdeck. Cyberdecks have tiers, and only Quickhacks of an equal or lower tier can be slotted into a given Cyberdeck.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

To see and change your equipped Quickhacks, go to Inventory then Cyberware then Operating System. You’ll see which Quickhacks are equipped for your Cyberdeck, as well as other unequipped Quickhacks you may have in your inventory.

Cyberpunk 2077: Quickhack scanner HUD explained

When using the scanner, people and things that can be scanned will be highlighted in one of three colors; each possible color means something different.

Green means technology can be manipulated in some way.

means technology can be manipulated in some way. Red means a person is a foe and combat Quickhacks can be used.

means a person is a foe and combat Quickhacks can be used. Yellow means an object or person can be scanned for relevant information.

When you focus on any hackable person or object, a list of all possible Quickhacks will appear, and each one will include the RAM cost needed. At the top of your screen, you’ll be able to see your total RAM and how much is currently available.

I see you. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Nice ride. Screenshot by Dot Esports. No pictures please. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Related Best Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Best perks to improve hacking

Whether you’re looking to improve your Access Point hacking or Quickhacking, Intelligence is the way to go. This tree focuses completely on hacking of all kinds, and almost every Intelligence perk improves your hacking abilities in some way.

First off, we suggest getting your Intelligence to at least nine, which can be done by assigning Attribute Points earned upon leveling up. Reaching nine Intelligence will allow you to access the second tier of Intelligence perks, where many of the best possible hacking perks are found.

Best perks for Quickhacking

These perks will make you an absolute cyber-menace that can obliterate enemies without even raising a weapon.

Proximate Propagation —Reduces RAM costs for Quickhacks the closer a target is to you.

—Reduces RAM costs for Quickhacks the closer a target is to you. Optimization —RAM recharges 35 percent faster.

—RAM recharges 35 percent faster. Embedded Exploit —Deal 60 percent increased damage with combat Quickhacks to enemies affected by other Quickhacks (this includes being distracted).

—Deal 60 percent increased damage with combat Quickhacks to enemies affected by other Quickhacks (this includes being distracted). Hack Queue—Allows you to queue up Quickhacks on the same target that will take place after the current one finishes.

Next! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

All of these perks can be acquired via the Intelligence tree and require nine or less Intelligence. There are some great options higher up in the tree as well, so don’t stop there if you really take a liking to hacking.

Best perks for Access Point hacking

There aren’t as many perks for Access Point hacking simply because it isn’t as versatile and doesn’t affect combat. That said, you can make your life a lot easier.

Eye in the Sky —Automatically highlights Access Points so you’ll never miss one.

—Automatically highlights Access Points so you’ll never miss one. Forcekill Cypher—Reduces the length of Access Point sequences by one, so all hacking will be easier.

All-seeing. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For these perks, you actually only need to be able to access the first tier of Intelligence perks. Still, it is a good idea to continue putting Attribute points into hacking and unlocking more perks if you want hacking to be a key part of your Cyberpunk 2077 build.

About the author