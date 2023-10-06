Cyberpunk 2077: Best Tech Specialist build

One of the most special parts of the builds you can craft in Cyberpunk 2077 is the tech options. By using various mods and perk trees, you can take down your opponents in creative and flashy ways that differ from more conventional shooters.

So how does a Tech Specialist build work in Cyberpunk 2077? This article will walk you through a brief guide.

Tech Specialist build tips

Attributes

For the best Tech Specialist build in the game, you’re going to want to focus your attributes on the Tech Ability attribute. This skill helps you access Tech weapons, lets you craft and upgrade weapons, opens up Cyberware for you, and allows you to bypass certain devices, crucial skills for a Tech Specialist.

Make your other main attribute Reflexes. Reflexes help you use submachine guns, which benefit from your Tech skill advantages the most. Key to this build is the use of tech weapons. Load yourself up with a Tech submachine gun and you have the perfect fusion of Tech skill and Reflex.

Perks

For perks, start off with All Things Cyber. This perk allows you to increase the efficiency of your Cyberware and starts off any great tech specialist build.

From here you can expand out on this branch to Driver Update, which allows all of your Cyberware go up at one stat.

Rush your Tech skill up to 15 as quick as possible so you can open up the License to Chrome perk, which is central to this build. This will open up a new branch of Cyberware-focused perks, like Ambidextrous, which lets you fill up another Cyberware slot in your hands.

Eventually, you’re going to want to build up to the Edgerunner Legendary perk. This perk practically turns you into a cyborg, allowing you to sacrifice some of your maximum health for a significantly increased capacity for Cyberware. With all of the Cyberware options available to you in the game, this is an extremely strong perk.

Next up, go with Bolt, which at lower levels increases the power of your charge shot with Tech weapons, and at higher levels allows you to replace charged shots with Bolts, which have increased damage. Bolt also has a number of perks surrounding it that allow you to upgrade its efficiency.

While you’re already there specializing in Tech weapons, you might as well improve your weapons capability in the Reflex skill tree. The Ready, Rested, and Reloaded perk is a great secondary perk that allows you to reload machine guns faster.

Skills

The skill best for your build is Engineering. As you level up this skill, you can increase your Cyberware capacity, increase shock chance from Tech weapons, and eventually even do more damage with all bolt shots.

Weapons

As stated earlier, this build is all about Tech weapons and submachine guns. We recommend finding the Raiju as soon as possible, as it stacks extremely well with Tech skills. The gun is great up close with a high critical rate and rate of fire.

If you want a Tech weapon you can get early on in the game, go for the Lizzie.

Cyberware

Cyberware is central to this build. You’ll be able to wear more than the average player, and combining Cyberware is key to making your build unique.

We recommend getting yourself the Mechatronic Core, which is key to increasing your damage against other pieces of technology. Being a Tech expert is also about being able to deal with the Tech of enemies, and this will help you do that.

Cyberware Armor, one of the key things this build centers on. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We also recommend going with Subdermal Armor, which increases your defense.

Second Heart restores you when you’re on zero health, and Titanium Bones helps you increase your carrying capacity, which can come in clutch.

The best Cyberpunk 2077 Tech Specialist build

Attributes:

Body Reflex Intelligence Tech Cool 3 6 3 7 3 Our recommended starting attributes for a Tech Specialist build.

Perks:

All Things Cyber, License to Chrome, Bolt, built towards Chain Lightning. Use Ready, Rested, and Reloaded as a backup.

Weapons/Cyberware:

Your ideal weapon is Raiju. Start with Lizzie early on for tech benefits. Your key Cyberware is Mechatronic Core.

