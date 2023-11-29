Best Cyberpunk 2077 Steam Deck settings

In Cyberpunk 2077, a wealth of next-generation technology is at your fingertips between high-tech cyberware and artificial intelligence. And as of February 2023, the game itself is also available at your fingertips via the Steam Deck.

The game was officially verified with the gold standard green checkmark, meaning it passes all compatibility checks and is dubbed a “great” experience. But this is still one of the most taxing games with some of the highest recommended specs of any game ever. So how well could it run on the Steam Deck?

After some research, we’ve found the ideal settings for Cyberpunk 2077 that will ensure a good framerate and a high level of visual quality on the Steam Deck.

Best settings for Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam Deck

When it comes to running Cyberpunk 2077 on the Steam Deck, you should expect a frame rate between 30 to 40 FPS, and accept that there are going to be explosive moments that will drop your frame rate to around the 30 mark. Therefore, you should go to Video settings first, turn Maximum FPS on, and set it to 40. Then, turn VSync off.

Johnny looks good on any system. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the ideal settings you’ll want under the Graphics setting of the options menu:

Resolution Scaling

Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Auto

FidelityFX Sharpening: 0.50

Basic

Field of View: 75 (or personal preference)

Film Grain: Off

Chromatic Aberration: Off

Depth of Field: On

Lens Flare: On

Motion Blur: Low or Off

Advanced

Contact Shadows: On

Improved Facial Lightning Geometry: On

Anisotropy: 8

Local Shadow Mesh Quality: Medium

Local Shadow Quality: Medium

Cascaded Shadows Range: Low

Cascaded Shadows Resolution: Low

Distant Shadows Resolution: High

Volumetric Fog Resolution: High

Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium

Max Dynamic Decals: Medium

Screen Space Reflections Quality: Medium

Subsurface Scattering Quality: Medium

Ambient Occlusion: High

Color Precision: Medium

Mirror Quality: Medium

Level of Detail (LOD): Medium

Crowd Density: Low

Best Steam Deck settings for Cyberpunk 2077

Open the quick action menu by hitting the ellipsis (…) button of the Steam Deck while the game is open, and navigate down to the Performance section marked by the battery icon. Change the performance settings of the Deck itself: