Best Cyberpunk 2077 Steam Deck settings

In Cyberpunk 2077, a wealth of next-generation technology is at your fingertips between high-tech cyberware and artificial intelligence. And as of February 2023, the game itself is also available at your fingertips via the Steam Deck.
The game was officially verified with the gold standard green checkmark, meaning it passes all compatibility checks and is dubbed a “great” experience. But this is still one of the most taxing games with some of the highest recommended specs of any game ever. So how well could it run on the Steam Deck?
After some research, we’ve found the ideal settings for Cyberpunk 2077 that will ensure a good framerate and a high level of visual quality on the Steam Deck.
Best settings for Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam Deck
When it comes to running Cyberpunk 2077 on the Steam Deck, you should expect a frame rate between 30 to 40 FPS, and accept that there are going to be explosive moments that will drop your frame rate to around the 30 mark. Therefore, you should go to Video settings first, turn Maximum FPS on, and set it to 40. Then, turn VSync off.
Here are the ideal settings you’ll want under the Graphics setting of the options menu:
Resolution Scaling
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Auto
- FidelityFX Sharpening: 0.50
Basic
- Field of View: 75 (or personal preference)
- Film Grain: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Lens Flare: On
- Motion Blur: Low or Off
Advanced
- Contact Shadows: On
- Improved Facial Lightning Geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local Shadow Mesh Quality: Medium
- Local Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cascaded Shadows Range: Low
- Cascaded Shadows Resolution: Low
- Distant Shadows Resolution: High
- Volumetric Fog Resolution: High
- Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium
- Max Dynamic Decals: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections Quality: Medium
- Subsurface Scattering Quality: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Color Precision: Medium
- Mirror Quality: Medium
- Level of Detail (LOD): Medium
- Crowd Density: Low
Best Steam Deck settings for Cyberpunk 2077
Open the quick action menu by hitting the ellipsis (…) button of the Steam Deck while the game is open, and navigate down to the Performance section marked by the battery icon. Change the performance settings of the Deck itself:
- Use per-game profile: On
- Framerate limit: Off (already taken care of in in-game settings)
- Refresh Rate: 60
- Allow Tearing: Yes