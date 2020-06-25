Method puts CEO and co-founder Sascha Steffens on unpaid leave amid misconduct allegations

The organization will have a third-party investigate the incident.

The CEO and co-founder of esports organization Method, Sascha Steffens, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave by the organization following allegations of misconduct released earlier this week.

A pair of women, Swebliss and AnnieFuchsia on Twitter, spoke up about separate incidents dating back to around BlizzCon 2015, alleging Steffens made unwanted sexual advances toward them.

My experience with Co-CEO of Method, Sascha.



Read: https://t.co/fhrLHbMRFO — AnnieFuchsia (@anniefuchsia) June 23, 2020

The accusations have come amid a wave of similar allegations from women in esports in recent weeks in what has become the industry’s “#MeToo” moment—three years after the original movement shook the entertainment industry.

In response to Annie’s account, Steffens released a statement of his own explaining his side of the situation but also apologizing to Annie.

My response to the twitlonger made by AnnieFuchsia about her experience with me.



Read: https://t.co/wRtG9P7jrd — Sascha Steffens (@SaschaSteffens) June 24, 2020

Swebliss responded to Annie’s statement with an accusation of unwarranted sexual advances of her own at the same time period. Steffens responded by saying that he “vehemently” denies the claims.

I take sexual allegations very seriously and cannot begin to understand where Swebliss is coming from with her statement. I vehemently deny her accusations of sexual misconduct. — Sascha Steffens (@SaschaSteffens) June 25, 2020

In response to the first accusation, Method did not respond, but Steffens’ co-CEO and founder Scott “Sco” McMillan replied on Twitter condemning his colleague’s actions.

There is no doubt that Sascha acted wrongly in this situation and I want it to be clear that I do not condone his actions.



I would also like to say that I have known Sascha since 2007 and outside of this situation, he has never given me cause to doubt his good character. — Scott McMillan (@Methodsco) June 24, 2020

Shortly after Swebliss’ second accusation, however, the organization announced that it was putting Steffens on unpaid administrative leave pending a third-party investigation.

“Following allegations of misconduct, Co-CEO Sascha Steffens has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the results of a third-party investigation,” the organization posted.

This news comes shortly after the team parted ways with one of its raiding guild healers MethodJosh. Josh was accused by a teenage girl of soliciting inappropriate photos, among other forms of sexual misconduct.