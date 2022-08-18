ZywOo, ‘better chance’ at winning CS:GO titles spurred Spinx to leave ENCE for Vitality

Israeli CS:GO star Lotan “Spinx” Giladi, who left ENCE to team up with other stars like ZywOo and dupreeh on Vitality during the offseason, said that there were some perks his new team provided that ENCE could not.

Spinx brings a wealth of firepower to the international team, having been the best player on ENCE during the first half of 2022. Spinx has averaged a 1.15 rating across 115 official maps played this year, according to HLTV’s statistics, and played a big role in ENCE’s top-four finish at PGL Antwerp Major in May and a second-place finish in ESL Pro League season 15 in April.

Instead of continuing on ENCE and helping them to win a championship, the Israeli star agreed to join Vitality. The former all-French team had an underwhelming first part of the year after the additions of the former Astralis trio of dupreeh, Magisk, and head coach zonic, as well as the consequent change to English comms. Spinx has taken the spot of Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier, who was the least experienced player in Vitality’s lineup.

Spinx said leaving ENCE “wasn’t an easy decision” because he’s good friends with everyone in there, but he valued potential championships when making the moving.

“There were some factors, but one of them was that Vitality have a BLAST partnership, which is super important for CS:GO overall,” Spinx said in an interview with HLTV. “They have players like ZywOo, and we all know ZywOo, right? Every international team would want him. Of course, they have a lot of really, really experienced players, and I thought it would be good for me. I just thought to myself that it would be a better chance to win a trophy. That’s the most important thing, after all.”

Vitality’s fans will have a first glimpse of what Spinx has to offer tomorrow when BLAST Premier Fall Groups kicks off. The international team has been placed in group A alongside Astralis, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and OG. They’ll face the latter tomorrow at 6am CT.