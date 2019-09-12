Zeus says Na’Vi is looking for a sniper

Natus Vincere’s captain Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko said that the team is looking for a sniper to replace him during an interview today at BLAST Pro Series Moscow.

What Zeus said actually matches a report from French esports website 1pv that was published yesterday. FaZe Clan is reportedly in talks to negotiate the transfer of AWPer Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács to Na’Vi.

Guardian rumours leaked ? Clip of BLASTProSeries Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by asiekthc

If the deal goes through, GuardiaN would make his return to the CIS organization. He spent more than three and a half years with Na’Vi from 2013 to 2017 and has been playing for FaZe since August 2017.

GuardiaN is historically one of the best players to ever represent Na’Vi in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He helped the team win big tournaments like IEM San José in November 2015 and ESL One New York in October 2016, along with second-place finishes at two CS:GO Majors.

If GuardiaN returns to Na’Vi, it’d allow the team’s superstar Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev to become a more hybrid player who picks the AWP only when the team needs him to do so. Curiously, there were rumors in 2017 that suggested that GuardiaN left Na’Vi for FaZe so s1mple could have more freedom to use the AWP.

BLAST Pro Series Moscow will be Zeus’ last ride with Na’Vi since he’s decided to retire after the event.

Na’Vi only have a few weeks to decide who their fifth player will be since they’re one of the teams confirmed for DreamHack Masters Malmö, which starts on Oct. 1.