Zeus and S1mple have both mysteriously been banned on Twitch

Two of the most iconic Counter-Strike players for Natus Vincere have been banned on Twitch today.

S1mple, arguably the best CS:GO player of all time, has been handed a Twitch ban alongside former in-game leader and Major winner Zeus. Both players are on their third bans, meaning the duration of their penalties could be extended.

The reasoning behind both bans is unclear, but they won’t be able to stream until their suspensions are lifted.

S1mple was previously banned on Twitch last August after he jokingly used a Russian homophobic slur toward his Na’Vi teammate Boombl4 in game. S1mple was banned for “engaging in hateful conduct against a person or group of people,” the statement read.

Similarly, former in-game leader Zeus was banned on Twitch in April for using a homophobic slur in Russian.

Both streamers received seven-day bans for these offenses. But since this is their third ban, they could receive up to two-week or 30-day suspensions depending on the severity of the issue.

Both S1mple and Zeus have a decorated history together. The pair won countless tournaments with Na’Vi, such as BLAST Pro Series: Copenhagen 2018, ESL One: Cologne 2018, and more. But Zeus stepped down from Na’Vi and retired from CS:GO last September.