Young North American CS:GO star reportedly close to joining EG

One of the best players of the RMR is on his way to the Blueprint project.

Evil Geniuses is set to pick up Nouns’ best CS:GO player Jeorge “jeorgesnorts” Endicott to replace Connor “chop” Sullivan in EG Black, according to a report by Dust2.us.

Chop was released from his contract yesterday and jeorgesnorts has been spotted scrimming with EG Black, according to Dust2.us. In the meantime, jeorgesnorts also didn’t play in Nouns’ recent matches, forcing the team to use stand-in Christopher “cJ” Jones at ESL Challenger League season 43.

This is a natural career move for jeorgesnorts after he impressed the CS:GO community during the Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament in Stockholm, Sweden in October. Although Nouns didn’t make IEM Rio Major, jeorgesnorts was one of the best players in the tournament, having averaged a 1.21 rating across eight maps played, according to HLTV, and finishing above Team Liquid’s star NAF in that individual stat.

Should the signing of jeorgesnorts come to fruition, he would become the latest player to join the Blueprint project. EG has three CS:GO lineups at the moment and is aiming to form a “fluid” 15-man roster in the future. This move would allow jeorgesnorts to eventually play at the biggest CS:GO tournaments in the world in case he does well in practice and in EG Black officials.

EG Black are the team who previously played as Carpe Diem, and currently features the ELEAGUE Boston Major champion William “RUSH” Wierzba and veteran in-game leader Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz. The squad also had Jadan “HexT” Postma before the organization promoted him to the main squad.