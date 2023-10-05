You can test CS2’s expensive knife skins today thanks to this community map

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be so rich that you can afford to have multiple high-end knives in Counter-Strike? Thanks to an updated aim_botz community map in CS2, you can know what it feels like to own the butterfly knife of your dreams.

In the wildly popular aim_botz map, you can now equip any knife in its vanilla finish. You can try out various knives before you buy them in CS2. You could do this already on various servers, but now, you can do that while shooting bots.

My favorite Aim Map is now back! Thanks @uLLeticaL

With some new interesting features.



Waiting for @CounterStrike to enable Workshop Mode. pic.twitter.com/tBmBytIRrX — ThourCS (@ThourCS) October 5, 2023

The skin market for knives has been fluctuating since CS2 dropped. Before the game was released, prices soared due to the look of shiny finishes in the limited test and general anticipation for the game. Now that CS2 doesn’t have a ton of features from Global Offensive, though, the market has decidedly cooled.

If you’re looking to get a new knife, the time to buy is probably now. The market cooling plus the inevitable spike once old features are added back in make this the opportune time to make an investment in that expensive knife you’ve always dreamed of snagging. Plus, the Doppler and Fade finishes do admittedly look cool in CS2.

As for aim_botz itself, it’s nice to see some of the game’s old features slowly creeping back in. There’s still no cl_bob command, there are still a few maps that aren’t in the active duty pool, and the servers are still struggling with the new subtick system. But there’s still a good amount of content in the game with the new lineups and new volumetric smoke grenades.

Beyond that, once the new rating system smooths out, it’ll eliminate the one-map-queueing frauds from Global Offensive. It’ll take time, but CS2 is set to be one of the best entries in the Counter-Strike franchise.

