XQc’s wild CS2 launch luck has already netted him $15,000 worth of knife, AK, and AWP skins

XQc has hit the jackpot just minutes into the release of Counter-Strike 2.

The popular streamer didn’t just play the game once it launched on Sept. 27; he struck gold, unboxing $15,000 worth of rare skins for his AK, AWP, and knife.

Right out of the gate, xQc landed a big win with the Karambit Doppler, a knife skin with a cool price tag of $1,500. This isn’t just any skin; it’s a top-tier favorite among players. The juicer snagged it from a case as easily as one might find a common item.

XQc’s lucky launch day winning streak was far from over. Not long after his initial CS2 find, he took a bold step, trading in ten of his rare skins hoping for what could be an even bigger prize. The gamble paid off big time: he scored the legendary Dragon Lore AWP skin, a virtual treasure valued at a staggering $10,000.

XQc wasn’t done playing his cards either. Once again, he traded in ten lesser skins, hoping lightning would strike twice. And it did. He bagged the Fire Serpent skin for the AK47, a catch that can fetch anywhere from $2,500 to a whopping $5,000, based on its quality.

XQc and his fans were completely blown away. Sure, he’s had some lucky moments on stream before, but this? Pulling off such a huge win live in CS2 was something else. Everyone watching couldn’t believe what they were seeing, making it a memorable moment for all.

Seeing xQc’s luck has given many players a glimmer of hope. Before CS2 even launched, players were already spending a ton of money on cases. But now, with big streamers like xQc scoring huge, more people might dive in, hoping their luck shines too. The amount players spend is likely going to shoot up even more.

