‘X God’ Dosia gives his verdict, ending CS2 graffiti controversy once and for all

Counter-Strike esports fans were upset over the removal of Dosia’s nade graffiti in CS2. While it seems the graffiti isn’t coming back, the “Sex God” himself ended the controversy with a heartwarming message.

On Sept. 11, the former CS:GO pro claimed he doesn’t care the graffiti was removed from the map. “The most important thing is that it will remain in your memory and hearts,” he said, making us shed a tear.

If you’re a CS:GO player or esports fan, you should be familiar with Dosia’s graffiti. It commemorated the play he pulled off during the PGL Major Kraków 2017 final between Gambit Esports and Immortals. Dosia, playing for the Russian organization at that time, naded the pit on Inferno’s A site with an HE Grenade, lowering two Immortals players just enough for them to die from the bomb blast.

While Dosia didn’t claim the kills, Gambit were up 9-1 at the time, and eliminating two out of three Immortals players seriously injured their economy. This enabled Gambit to continue their domination and proceed to win the Major.

This is generally considered to be one of the most iconic plays in CS:GO history. The graffiti showed a HE Grenade held with two hands, depicting the players who died from the blast. Dosia’s play was one of the five graffiti-commemorated plays by Valve, alongside coldzera, olofmeister, s1mple, and Fnatic.

Image via Valve

For unknown reasons, the graffiti has been removed in CS2, causing quite an uproar among players. While there have been no updates from the side of Valve on the matter, Dosia underlined what mattered the most. The graffiti might be gone, but this play will live in our hearts forever.

