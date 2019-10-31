Windigo Gaming disbands, says WESG didn’t pay prize money yet

Windigo Gaming has ceased its CS:GO operations, Maksym Bednarskyi, the organization’s co-owner, announced today.

The organization was founded exactly two years ago and was most famous for its Bulgarian lineup that won the WESG Finals in March. But Windigo allegedly hasn’t received the $500,000 in prize money from that event yet, according to Bednarskyi.

“We still didn’t get prize money from WESG—deadline for transfer was on Oct. 8,”Bednarskyi said. “WESG still didn’t reply, Alibaba representatives didn’t reply as well, without such big cashflow money we just can’t pay parts of prizes to players who are already part of other organizations.”

WESG isn’t the only tournament that the organization is missing prize money from, according to Windigo. The org is still waiting for their payment for ESL Pro League season nine participation in April and Moche XL, a small tournament that Windigo won in June.

Windigo didn’t find the same success after it replaced Viktor “v1c7oR” Dyankov and Yanko “blocker” Panov with Buğra “Calyx” Arkın and Ali “hAdji” Haïnouss in June, switching the team’s in-game communication to English. The org also lost one of its best players and WESG’s MVP, Georgi “SHiPZ” Grigorov, in September.

All of Windigo’s players and coaches aside from Valentin “poizon” Vasilev will be released from their contracts tomorrow, Nov. 1. Windigo will reveal more about poizon’s future next week.

The 20-year-old was linked to OG’s upcoming CS:GO roster two weeks ago, but a recent report from French website 1pv.fr says he’s now negotiating with Complexity, who benched AWPer Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan on Oct. 28.

Dot Esports has reached out to WESG for comment.