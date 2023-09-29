Why are there long queue times in CS2?

The long-awaited Counter-Strike 2 release has been plagued with long queue times, and understandably, players aren’t happy. Waiting five minutes, let alone hours for a match is enough to drive me crazy—so I’m on your side gamers.

There’s a multitude of reasons for long queue times in any game. But the context as to why they’re happening now can be the perfect explanation for issues making your gaming life harder. Fear not, we do have the answer. There’s no need to yell from the rooftops or curse Valve’s name: they have a reasonable explanation for this.

But in all fairness, where’s my game, Valve?

Why are queue times so long in CS2?

This could be us. Image via Valve

CS2 is the newest game on the block and it’s showing. The sheer amount of players flocking to the first-person shooter is overloading the servers and it can’t keep up.

This leads to longer wait times as servers come online and maybe even forces you to wait until another match in your region is completed before you can lose 13 to zero. While Valve is a massive company, this happens to countless other titles in the gaming landscape—looking at you Payday 3.

But, this is being fixed; Valve has an answer for this.

Related How to Install CS2

How is Valve fixing long queue times in CS2?

Valve has begun its assault on queue times by removing things like CSTV and demo recording to free up space for more servers. This, of course, isn’t a permanent fix. It seems Valve is only removing these features for the time being. This is to give them more time to boot up more servers, so players can finally get into a match.

Turns out a lot of you want to play Counter-Strike 2!



If you're having trouble finding a match it's because we've hit server capacity in different regions.



We're adding more server capacity as fast as possible. Thanks for your patience while this is being addressed. — CS2 (@CounterStrike) September 28, 2023

Players looking to use the demo recording feature will have to wait until more servers are provided by Valve.

The CS2 developers haven’t outlined exactly how long this could take, but they have pleaded for patience from the community as they work on solving things.

About the author