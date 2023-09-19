Is Payday 3 down? Here’s how to check server status

In a perfect world, Payday 3 would never have any server issues at all. Alas, our world is imperfect, and week one server issues are almost inevitable as new games adjust to accommodate millions of online players at any given time.

So far, Payday 3 servers have been pretty spot on save for the occasional hiccup. Naturally, if you’re having trouble connecting to an online heist, you’ll want to know whether your internet or device is the culprit, or if it’s a server issue. Here is how you can do exactly that.

How to check server status for Payday 3

At the time of writing, there is no official way to check if Payday 3 servers are up and running properly, but that does not mean at all that there isn’t any way to find out.

My personal go-to is Reddit. Even if you don’t have a Reddit account, you can simple pull up the Reddit homepage and search “Payday 3 servers,” then sort by new. If the servers are down and it isn’t just your system, there will almost certainly be a huge influx of new posts in which people are wondering the exact same thing that you are.

Similarly, Twitter is a great place to search for information on the server status of Payday 3. There will likely be a huge number of recent tweets indicating if the servers are down for everybody, and it is also very likely that Starbreeze will have tweeted some official information on the server status.

How me and the boys pull up to help mom unload groceries. image via Starbreeze.

Payday 3 has an official page on Twitter, so that should probably be your primary information source on server status. That said, if it is a brand new server issue, you will likely be able to find information on Reddit or from other Twitter accounts before the official Payday 3 account has had time to post an update.

Finally, while the popular website Down Detector does not currently monitor the server status of Payday 3, it almost certainly will within a week or two—possibly as early as the official launch day on Sep 21. Once Payday 3 has a page on Down Detector, it will be as simple as popping over to the website to get the answers you’re looking for.

