BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024: Schedule, results, and more

We’ve hit the mid-point of the CS2 2024 calendar year following the conclusion of ESL Pro League in mid-May, which means it’s time for another round of BetBoom Dacha.

This is the second BetBoom Dacha after organizers FISSURE brought the event to Counter-Strike 2 after originally launching in Dota 2. Last year’s edition saw Team Spirit take home a cool $180,000 USD prize in Dubai. Now, they’ll be out to defend their crown in Serbia with a boosted $500,000 prize pool up for grabs.

MOUZ are attending and are fresh off their win at EPL, while the likes of Virtus.pro and HEROIC will be out for revenge after earlier exits in Malta. Falcons and HEROIC enter with a few new faces, while Aurora and MIBR are backing up from their stints in Melbourne with the latter aiming for a second trophy inside a month.

Here’s everything you need to know about BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024: Full CS2 schedule, results and scores, and how to watch.

BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024 CS2 format and prizes

Donk and Team Spirit have enjoyed a break after IEM Katowice. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL

BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024 is an eight-team CS2 tournament featuring several top-tier teams as well as a few rising stars. All will converge on Belgrade, Serbia in a two-stage event with a $500,000 prize pool. The teams have been split into two groups of four and will play out a GSL-style double-elimination bracket.

The winners of each group will play the runners-up of the other group in the playoffs, which is a single-elimination bracket featuring a best-of-five grand final. Below you will find the prize distribution for this edition of BetBoom Dacha.

Placement Prize (USD) Team First $300,000 TBD Second $100,000 TBD Third $50,000 TBD Fifth – TBD, TBD Seventh – TBD, TBD

BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024 CS2 schedule and results

Group stage

A great mix of tier-one talent and global rising stars. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Liquipedia

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Tuesday, May 14

7am: MOUZ vs. BetBoom Winner proceeds to the Group A winners match, loser falls to elimination match.

11am: VP vs. Falcons Winner proceeds to the winners match, loser falls to elimination match.



Wednesday, May 15

5am: Spirit vs. Aurora Winner proceeds to the Group B winners match, loser falls to elimination match.

9am: HEROIC vs. MIBR Winner proceeds to the Group B winners match, loser falls to elimination match.

1pm: TBD vs. TBD Group A elimination match. Winner proceeds to Group A decider, loser is eliminated.



Thursday, May 16

5am: TBD vs. TBD Group A winners match. Winner proceeds to playoffs, loser falls to decider.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Group B winners match. Winner proceeds to playoffs, loser falls to decider.

1pm: TBD vs. TBD Group B elimination match. Winner proceeds to Group A decider, loser is eliminated.



Friday, May 17

7am: TBD vs. TBD Group A decider. Winner proceeds to playoffs, loser is eliminated.

11am: TBD vs. TBD Group B decider. Winner proceeds to playoffs, loser is eliminated.



Playoffs

Two Bo3’s and a Bo5 to determine a champ. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Liquipedia

Saturday, May 18

7am: TBD vs. TBD Semifinal. Winner proceeds to grand final, loser is eliminated.

11am: TBD vs. TBD Semifinal. Winner proceeds to grand final, loser is eliminated.



Sunday, May 19

8am: TBD vs. TBD Grand final.



BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024 CS2 streams: How to watch

BetBoom Dacha Belgrade 2024 will be streamed live on the FISSURE Twitch channel. If you missed a game, check out the VODs via the main channel available at the end of the matchday. Streams will also be available in multiple languages including Russian and Portuguese—check the Liquipedia page for the event for any further additional streams throughout the tournament.

