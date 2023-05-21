Who won the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major?

The BLAST Paris CS:GO Major concluded on May 21, and if you didn’t have the chance to watch it live like some of my friends, you can find out the winner and their campaign throughout the tournament down below.

The French event was one of the most important Majors in recent CS:GO history because it was, in fact, the last CS:GO Major ever as Valve is preparing to switch the Major cycle to Counter-Strike 2 in 2024.

Without further ado, find everything you need to know about the winner of BLAST Paris CS:GO Major.

Which CS:GO team won the BLAST Paris Major?

Vitality won the BLAST Paris Major grand finals over GamerLegion on May 21. The squad composed of apEX, ZywOo, dupreeh, Magisk, and Spinx defeated the other international team by 2-0 after scoring a 16-6 win on Overpass and a 16-13 win on Nuke.

The victory against GamerLegion was the cherry on top of Vitality’s whole campaign as they matched what Natus Vincere accomplished at PGL Stockholm Major in 2021 with an undefeated run of their own.

Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

Aside from defeating GamerLegion without dropping a map, Vitality did the same versus Into the Breach in the semifinals, Apeks in the quarterfinals, and Monte, ENCE, and G2 in the Legends Stage. With all the victories accrued at the Paris Major, Vitality finished the competition with a brilliant 10-0 record.

The biggest name of their title was ZywOo, who led the team in kills and impact and was deservedly awarded with the MVP trophy. Dupreeh also had his importance even though he’s not the team’s first or second star, and he added the fifth Major trophy to his galore, effectively becoming CS:GO‘s most decorated player.

But nobody else seemed more emotional than in-game leader apEX after the victory against GamerLegion as he had to deal with lots of criticism since becoming Vitality’s captain in 2020, and finally got to voice his frustrations.

Vitality became the 13th organization to win a CS:GO Major with the successful campaign at the BLAST Paris Major, and joined the likes of Fnatic, Astralis, and NAVI.

