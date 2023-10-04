When is the next CS2 Weekly Care Package reset? CS2 Care Package reset time, explained

Valve has revamped the drops system for CS2 with the introduction of Weekly Care Packages that reset every week at the same time.

Now, instead of getting random drops in matches, CS2 players will get a different Weekly Care Package if they play the game and get some XP. This system was unveiled when Valve officially released CS2 worldwide on Sept. 27 and players are still figuring out how it works.

This article will cover everything about the Weekly Care Packages in CS2, from how to get them to when they reset.

How does the Weekly Care Package work in CS2?

The Weekly Care Package is one of the incentives you can get from playing CS2 every week. Upon reaching a new XP rank, you’ll receive a Weekly Care Package with four randomized items and can pick up a maximum of two based on your preference. The big takeaway from this system is that players get to choose the item they want instead of getting totally random items like the previous drop system.

What items are featured in the Weekly Care Package?

Weekly Care Packages offer players CS2 skins, skin cases, graffiti, and stickers.

In my first week, for example, Valve offered me a Recoil Case, a Dual Berettas | Contractor, and two sealed graffiti. In the second week, though, my Weekly Care Package featured a Fracture case, an AUG | Sweeper, one sticker, and one graffiti. These rewards change from player to player and I’ve seen people get two skins, so it’s all about luck.

Related The 12 best CS2 cases to open in 2023

How to claim a Weekly Care Package in CS2?

You can claim a CS2 Weekly Care Package in a matter of seconds. All you have to do is launch CS2, click the “Store” tab, and click the “Claim Rewards” green button.

When is the next CS2 Weekly Care Package reset?

The CS2 Weekly Care Package resets every Tuesday at 8pm CT. This means the next Weekly Care Package will reset on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8pm CT.

Here’s the exact countdown for the Weekly Care Package reset in CS2.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 6 : 1 8 : 0 8 : 3 9

About the author