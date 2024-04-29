What is Wingman in CS2?

Five versus five has been the golden standard of Counter-Strike until Wingman came along. The Wingman game mode is also available in CS2, giving players more gameplay options.

My introduction to Counter-Strike’s Wingman mode was through friendly banter. I’ve never been good at rising through CS2’s competitive ranks and the ranking system always felt like it was out to get me. I admit I’m not the most skillful first-person-shooter player in the world, and whenever my rank becomes a topic of discussion with friends, I always blamed my teammates—until someone told me to play Wingman mode.

What does Wingman mean in CS2?

You may have it already. Image via Valve

Wingman is a two-versus-two game mode in CS2. The mode features some of the classic maps from the original rotation but with limitations. When you load into a map in Wingman, they’ll be noticeably smaller than the original versions. This makes it easier for players to find each other on the map and keep round times in check.

How does the Wingman mode work in CS2?

CS2’s Wingman mode focuses on fast-paced and intense two-vs-two gameplay. The following key factors separate the Wingman mode from the classic five-vs-five in CS2:

Each Wingman match lasts 90 seconds

Each Wingman map features only one site

Considering the reduced number of players, you get more chances to demonstrate individual skill in Wingman. Wingman matches are less reliant on strategy and you can still win rounds even when you aren’t synced with your teammate.

How to unlock the Wingman game mode in CS2

Step inside the ring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Wingman game mode in CS2, you need to play five to ten Casual or Deathmatch games on a new account. If you’re a veteran player, the Wingman mode should already be available to you.

To start a Wingman match in CS2:

Open CS2 and navigate to the “Play” section on the menu.

Choose the “Matchmaking” option and select “Wingman” from the available options.

Queue up for a Wingman match after making all your configurations.

How does the CS2 Wingman rank system work?

The CS2 Wingman rank system shares similarities with the standard competitive mode. There are 18 rank groups in Wingman, scattered into tiers Silver, Gold, Master, and Elite. Winning matches and performing well will increase your Wingman rank in CS2, while losses and poor performance can decrease ranks.

However, the underlying algorithm behind Wingman’s rank system looks different and frustrating at times. CS2 fans have been complaining about Wingman’s broken rank system due to how unpredictable it can be when it comes to rank-ups.

The economy in CS2’s Wingman mode

Careless spendings take place in Wingman matches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wingman’s economy differs slightly from the standard CS2 mode due to the smaller teams and faster rounds. Here’s a breakdown of how money works:

Winning by elimination, or by time: $2,750

Winning by completing the objective (planting/defusing): $3,000

Losing rounds: $2,000 plus $800 (Only if you’re on T side and completed a plant)

Consecutive round losses: Losing one round: $2,300 plus $800 (For successful plants on T) Losing two rounds: $2,600 plus $800 (For successful plants on T) Losing three rounds: $2,900 plus $800 (For successful plants on T)



