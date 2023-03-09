What are 128-tick servers and are they coming to CS2?

The seemingly soon-to-launch Source 2-powered Counter-Strike 2, whether it’s a huge update or a new game altogether, has opened an unstoppable faucet of expectations and hype. That launch, which is reportedly happening in March 2023, could represent the biggest change to the iconic franchise since CS:GO was released almost 10 years ago.

One of the reported-on big changes coming to CS2 is the implementation of 128-tick servers. This would mean an upgrade from the current 64-tick servers used in CS:GO.

But what do 128-tick servers and 64-tick servers mean? Are they a confirmed part of CS2? And why are 128-tick servers important?

What are 128-tick servers?

The tick rate of a server basically explains the rate at which a server processes client-side information. When a player moves, shoots, throws an item, or reloads, that action is picked up by the server, and all that information is processed a certain amount of times per second.

128-tick servers process 128 ticks of information per second from the player, compared to 64 ticks of information per second on 64-tick servers.

Are 128-tick servers for sure coming to CS2?

According to a report from longtime journalist Richard Esports and sources with knowledge of the game’s development that spoke to him, 128-tick servers will be ready at the launch of the beta period for this game.

The tentative release date for the CS2 beta is reportedly set during the month of March, or could be on April 1.

Why are 128-tick servers important?

When it comes to in-game performance, 128-tick servers have a rather significant impact on the game compared to 64-tick. More information processed by the servers means more opportunities for hit registration, as well as changes to consistency when it comes to movement mechanics, throwing grenades, and fall damage.

The change to 128-tick servers has a more profound impact outside of just in-game results, though. Switching to 128-tick servers, alongside a reported improved matchmaking experience, is an attempt from Valve and the Counter-Strike development team to bring home the players who have gone to third-party programs such as FACEIT. Alongside a supposedly more rewarding and robust matchmaking experience, FACEIT also offers 128-tick servers.

Additionally, it’s a means of returning fire against VALORANT, Riot Games’ tactical shooter that directly competes with Counter-Strike. Riot made it clear prior to the game’s release that 128-tick servers were going to be included. And while VALORANT’s rise to fame hasn’t hurt CS:GO in terms of player base or esports viewership, Valve shouldn’t be keen on letting its rival’s rise go uncontested for much longer.