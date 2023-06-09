‘[We] should be treated like humans’: Twistzz enraged at BLAST following loss to Heroic

No one is ever happy after losing, but FaZe Clan’s CS:GO star Russel ‘Twistzz’ van Dulken went far beyond the usual state of disappointment. Twistzz seemed absolutely furious at the BLAST Premier Spring Final organization following his team’s defeat at the hands of Heroic on June 8, going as far as to question BLAST’s treatment of players.

Twistzz usually oozes composure, but he appeared to lose his stoic demeanor after FaZe’s matchup vs. Heroic. The two giants were fighting for a spot in the semi-finals at BLAST Premier Spring Final 2023, a fight FaZe lost 0-2. Going to Twitter, the US player admitted his team’s own in-game shortcomings, congratulated Heroic on their win, but most importantly, slammed BLAST hard for the way it is handling its tournament.

Twistzz was not pleased with the BLAST Premier Spring Final schedule on Thursday, June 8, which, according to him, put both FaZe and Heroic in a “bullshit position”. The player’s issues with the schedule stem from all three games that preceded FaZe-Heroic being extremely close and running for longer than the organizers probably anticipated. This in turn pushed the final match of the day late into the evening. The match eventually concluded right after midnight had struck, despite only going to two maps.

Twistzz wrote players “should be treated like humans first” and pointed out how the already bloated schedule could have been way worse if the first match between Vitality and Cloud9 had gone to a third map. The best part of any complaint is to propose a solution, and Twistzz did that here. He says that in a situation like this where all games are running longer than average, a second stream should be established to ensure all games start and finish at a reasonable time.

We're athletes and try our best no matter the conditions but to have a schedule that can put teams in this position is bullshit. Imagine if C9 and vitality went 3 maps, our bo3 would start at 11pm most likely, Should be treated like humans first. — Russel van Dulken (@Twistzz) June 9, 2023

The very last message by Twistzz in this Twitter chain puts this seemingly isolated incident in perspective. In a somewhat ominous manner, the FaZe player revealed that this is just a block in a much larger chain that leads to player burnout, and that there are “more issues” that he can’t publicly discuss.

As youre not a player, and a viewer may build an entirely different opinion which is perfectly fine, but all of this stuff adds to burnout at the end of the day, there are more issues that I can't say. Everything adds up eventually and I should have made these tweets earlier. — Russel van Dulken (@Twistzz) June 9, 2023

Despite the late finish, Twistzz will need to pick himself up fast because BLAST Premier Spring Final 2023 is not over yet for FaZe. They will play Vitality in the quarter-finals later today. There shouldn’t be any scheduling problems this time around because there are just two matches to be played, but I bet he wishes he’d been able to get more sleep last night.

