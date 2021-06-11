Vitality take down Virtus Pro in IEM Summer quarterfinals

Vitality are looking for their first trophy of the year.

Photo via ESL

There’s finally some life in the Team Vitality CS:GO camp after their rocky start to 2021. Vitality just handed a decisive 2-0 defeat to Virtus.pro in the quarterfinals of IEM Summer and now move on to the semifinals.

The French side got off to a strong start on VP’s map pick of Inferno. Vitality looked strong on both the T side and CT side of CS:GO’s most iconic map. The best sign of all for Vitality’s competitive future was witnessing a strong performance from Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, who started the map in world-class form and ended up notching a 28-13 K/D. Vitality took map one 16-10.

With map one secured heading into their own pick of Vertigo, Vitality got off to blistering start, taking 10 of the first 11 rounds and leading 12-3 at halftime. VP claimed the second half pistol on their CT side, but Vitality’s successful force buy in the following round stopped VP’s comeback before it even started. Vitality breezed to a 16-5 victory to close out the series. ZywOo was phenomenal again, Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier continues to play his best tournament yet, and Dan “apEX” Madesclaire followed a quiet Inferno map with a server-high 24 kills on Vertigo.

With this win over VP, Vitality have now beaten both IEM Katowice grand finalists in the same tournament after defeating Gambit 2-0 in the group stage. This is arguably the best Vitality has looked all year after a slow and disappointing start littered with early exits at several big events. They’ll move on to a semifinal match with another team on the rise, OG.