ViCi pull out of BLAST Fall Showdown, to be replaced by Lynn Vision

ViCi have decided not to attend BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2021. The CS:GO team will be replaced by Lynn Vision, the runners-up of the Douyu Fall Cup, the qualifying tournament for BLAST in Asia.

ViCi have withdrawn from BLAST to focus on IEM Fall 2021: Asia, which will take place from Oct. 5 to 10. The BLAST Premier Fall Showdown begins on Oct. 12. So if ViCi competed in both events, that would only leave the team one day to travel from Asia to Europe.

The event organized by ESL will be crucial in terms of ViCi’s chances of qualifying for the PGL Stockholm Major. Right now, they’re tied in the Regional Major Rankings in Asia with TYLOO. The region will only have one representative at the event in the capital of Sweden, so the best possible result at the last RMR tournament is crucial.

For Lynn Vision, the BLAST Fall Showdown will be a chance for them to showcase their skill to the international audience. The Chinese squad has not yet been given a chance to test their luck outside of Asia. The team will hold a multiple-week boot camp in Europe in preparation for the tournament, according to HLTV. At BLAST, they’ll be able to face top CS:GO teams from around the world, such as G2 Esports, OG, and Team Liquid.

Sixteen teams will participate in the BLAST Fall Showdown 2021. Only two teams remain unknown at this time. The stakes will be high since the two best sides will advance to the Fall Finals, which will take place in the Copenhagen Royal Arena and is scheduled to begin on Nov. 24.