Valve fixes controversial smoke bug in CS:GO

Valve has fixed the highly controversial smoke grenade bug in CS:GO that recently resurfaced at the PGL Antwerp Major.

The bug came to light during the second day of the Legends Stage, with G2’s m0NESY abusing it in a match against Imperial Esports. The bug allowed m0NESY to combine his smoke with the standard Window smoke used by the T-side so that the player in that position would see opponents while remaining invisible to them.

On Sunday, May 15, PGL officially allowed participants at the event to use the bug, but with the intervention of CSPPA, all teams agreed not to use it.

Brief Release Notes for today. We fixed a recently reported smoke bug; you know the one: https://t.co/WRsxuO4qR1 — CS:GO (@CSGO) May 15, 2022

PGL allowing teams in the Major to freely use the exploit caused quite a stir in the community, with many professional players underlining that it may be used on other maps. This could have damaged competitive integrity at the event if the CSPPA didn’t step in and find a solution.

The PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major continues today, with the first matches starting at 5am CT. Three more teams will advance to the Champions Stage and three others will fly back home. You can check all the standings, scores, and schedule here.