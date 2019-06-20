Valve to host a contest for skins and stickers to celebrate Counter-Strike’s 20th birthday

The developers of CS:GO revealed a contest for a themed weapon case and sticker capsule yesterday during Counter-Strike’s 20th birthday.

The theme of the contest can be anything related to Counter-Strike, from the original Half-Like modification in 1999 to CS:GO.

CS:GO on Twitter We’re hosting a themed Weapon Case and Sticker Capsule contest from now until September 19th! The theme is Counter-Strike itself, from the original Counter-Strike mod to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Full details here: https://t.co/t9YVPyFoFK

Valve will accept skins for all tiers to complete the weapon case, from the Mil-Spec (the cheapest) to Covert (the most expensive). All designs must be original, except for Counter-Strike icons or logos. The users must put the tag “CS20” in the title of the submission in order to participate in the contest.

One of the most popular suggestions for the community so far has been the iconic Counter-Strike 1.6 knife.

All submissions must be made by Sept. 19 in the CS:GO Steam workshop. The weapon case and the sticker capsule will be released at a later date. The items that don’t get selected will still be available for future releases.

Weapon cases haven’t been released since March when the Prisma Case came out. Valve has already reportedly paid $45 million to skin makers. It’s a way to keep profiting from the game that became free-to-play in December 2018.

Anyone interested in participating in the contest can read the full release and the guide on Steam’s website.