Valve adds new maps, anniversary sticker capsule to celebrate CSGO’s 10th birthday

CS:GO is celebrating it’s 10th birthday today, and to commemorate the iconic first person shooter release reaching double digits, Valve is giving the gift of new content to its still massive playerbase in the form of new maps and a new anniversary sticker capsule. These new additions are part of the 1.38.3.9 update, also known as the 10th Birthday update.

The “10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule” contains over 60 community submitted sticker designs from dedicated members of the CS:GO community.

Starting now, Counter-Strike players will also be able to view all the items in the birthday capsule, or in any case or capsule via the new “inspect items” option that appears when you click on the container in game.

Image via Valve

A hand’s worth of new (in a way) maps have been added to the game.

The classic but also revamped Tuscan map, released to the Workshop earlier this month, has now been added to official game modes along with Anubis and Breach. All three are available in Casual and Deathmatch modes, and have all been moved to the Reserve group of the Competitive map pool. Climb, Crete, Hive, and Iris have been removed from official matchmaking.

In addition to those new Counter-Strike maps, two new Wingman maps in Primetime and Blagai have also been added.

Image via Valve

Players who claim an XP-based drop from leveling up your CS:GO profile this week will also claim an extra treat. As in literally, it’s a treat. Leveling up your profile this week will reward you with the 10 Year Birthday Coin.

The chicken with a party hat engraved on the coin isn’t just a symbol either; the chickens that appear in-game are also wearing party hats.

In their blog post, Valve and the CS:GO team acknowledged the incredible long lasting community and the milestones it hit this past year, including over 20 million monthly unique players, a 2.7 million concurrent viewership record during the Major. CS:GO is, and has been for a while, still the most played game on Steam.