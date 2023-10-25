‘Truth always prevails’: Heroic CS2 star drops cryptic tweet after shock benching

Mere hours after Heroic announced the unexpected benching of jabbi and stavn on Oct. 25, the latter tweeted a cryptic message that many interpreted as a direct shot at the organization.

“Gotta love the world we live in, stavn wrote nearly three hours after Heroic’s announcement. “What is the saying? Truth always prevails.”

Gotta love the world we live in😂

What is the saying? Truth always prevails. — Martin Lund (@stavnCS) October 25, 2023

Heroic claimed today that stavn and jabbi told the organization to choose between the in-game leader cadiaN or the rest of the team following their disastrous ESL Pro League season 18 campaign in September. The duo allegedly told Heroic they’d renew with the organization if cadiaN was ruled out, so Heroic sided with them and benched cadiaN earlier this month.

Heroic announced today, though, that stavn and jabbi are temporarily benched as they allegedly didn’t fulfill their part of the agreement and want to join Astralis instead. While stavn didn’t explicitly mention Heroic in his tweet, the timing and wording suggest he believes Heroic not been completely truthful about the recent roster changes.

All the drama comes just two days after Heroic announced the signing of five-time Major champion dupreeh until the rest of the year, but as far as the situation is right now, it’s possible dupreeh will never get to play with stavn or jabbi.

Fans were already in doubt if Heroic would be able to stay relevant in CS2 without cadiaN’s presence, and now that neither jabbi nor stavn appear to be staying, it has gotten even worse.

Heroic debuted in CS2 today against Aurora at Roobet Cup 2023’s Group A opener and won 2-1 despite fielding MOUZ NXT’s players Christoffer “Chr1zN” Storgaard and William “sirah” Kjærsgaard instead of their star duo. But it’s looking rather unlikely Heroic will go far in the competition with all that is going on this month.

