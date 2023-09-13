This retired CS:GO trio is dominating CS2 Premier, but you may have never heard of them

One of them is close to reaching a 98 percent win rate.

Kumaresan “Tommy” Ramani, Leslie “Bobosaur” Soen, and Nevin “splashske” Aw—three retired Singaporean CS:GO players—are nearly invincible in CS2 Premier.

The trio has been on a serious grind since Valve added Premier mode to the CS2 beta on Aug. 31, having played over 100 matches in CS2 already. At time of writing, Bobosaur is the highest-rated CS2 player in the world with a 97.95 percent win rate, Tommy is next under the alias “Kurosaki” with a 97.3 win rate, and splashske is the fourth highest-rated player in the world with a 96.75 percent win rate.

Bobosaur is close to reaching a 99 percent win rate in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The trio mostly plays Premier together and fans can even follow them live through Tommy’s Twitch streams. While they were still competing in CS:GO, they played for prominent teams in the Southeast Asia region such as Paper Rex and B.O.O.T-d[S]. Tommy and Bobosaur retired in 2021 and splashske stopped playing professionally in 2022.

Though Bobosaur, splashske, and Tommy’s winning record in CS2 Premier is remarkable, they’re often playing against lower-level opponents because their server isn’t full of players. A lot of people who played CS:GO in their region have moved to other FPS titles, mainly VALORANT, over the past few years.

Dot Esports checked the matches Tommy, Bobosaur, and splashske played over the course of Sept. 13 and they faced players who were around 15,000 MMR, around 10,000 MMR, or even unranked.

Three opponents had around 10,000 MMR in this Vertigo match. Screenshot by Dot Esports On Mirage, they faced players who had around 15,000 Elo. Screenshot by Dot Esports This time around, on Inferno, two opponents had around 10,000 Elo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though it’s not their fault the region seemingly doesn’t have too many great players, they likely wouldn’t produce the same remarkable win rates by playing on a European server, for example.

We’ll see if Bobosaur, Tommy, and splashske can keep up this level of dominance once more players join the server after Valve releases CS2. The developer said on Sept. 13 that the launch is coming “soon.”

