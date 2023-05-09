This CS:GO player just sold one of the most expensive knives in the game for $1

Do you feel lucky today? Everything appears to be going just right for once? We’re sincerely happy for you if so, but we doubt you’re having as much luck as the person who just snagged one of the most expensive CS:GO knives for the outstanding price of $1. On the other side, we can’t help but feel bad for the likely oblivious seller.

It is a popular statement that the skin market saved Counter-Strike from obscurity back in the day. We’re fanboys, so we refuse to agree with the term saved, but even we can’t deny that it certainly helped CS:GO gain more popularity and sustain it for over a decade. It’s basically a guarantee that skins are here to stay after the launch of Counter-Strike 2. Why wouldn’t they? Skins are cool, they add some fun and flavor to an otherwise strict skill-based shooter, and they are very, very expensive. Or at least they could be, if you know what you are doing.

This one particular CS:GO market dweller did not, in fact, know what they were doing. In a move that would leave everyone that was not on the receiving end of the deal deeply frustrated, this salesman sold a butterfly knife on the Steam Community Market for the price of $1.05. The knife in question is the vanilla version, but even those usually go for hundreds of dollars at minimum, so to say the buyer got himself the bargain of the day would be a vast understatement.

Funnily enough, this is not the worst piece of CS:GO butterfly knife business done within the last few months. Our enquiry about the $1.05 butterfly knife sale revealed that a few months back, in November 2022, another similar transaction took place. That vanilla butterfly knife got sold for an even more impressive $0.03, which is about 25,000 percent less than the average market value of that item today.

Who knows, maybe the two folks who sold these knives are actually unsung altruists that just want to see other people happy. We surely hope so, because stumbling across this article would be a very painful read otherwise.