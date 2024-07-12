This CS2 Nuke wallbang spot is proof Valve hasn’t fixed all the ‘gaps in geometry’

Counter-Strike as a franchise has never been a stranger to wallbangs. However, no other map in its history stood out in this regard as much as Nuke. And, even after all the reworks and Valve’s thickening of the walls, one wallbang spot is still reminiscent of CS 1.6.

Apparently first discovered by Reddit user Interesting_Aioli592 and shared with the world on July 12, the wallbang includes the player standing next to Hell near the CT spawn and spamming the curb to land shots on the B site. The player demonstrates this by taking down two Ts trying to plant the bomb on B. They used the SCAR-20 autosniper due to its high damage, penetration levels, and spamming nature. The user also stated they likely aren’t the first to uncover the wallbang, but also said “as far as I know, this might be the only footage of this wallbang on the internet.”

Players replying to the thread were taken aback and first believed the footage to be from a cheater’s point of view. The user quickly denied those accusations, claiming the video is, indeed, them using this completely broken (though entirely situational) wallbang. They also stated how Valve is likely to fix it following the release of this example video, though considering Nuke’s history of incredible wallbangs, that’s not entirely guaranteed.

I have managed to reproduce the wallbang and it does work. However, the situations in which you will be able to use it are quite limited and not that frequent. Players plating for Toxic or near the B-site Ramp are the usual occurence on Nuke, though it’s not that often that you will be standing at Hell while the enemies are taking over B, holding a SCAR-20 in hand and waiting to wallbang them. That is, unless you’re having fun with allies, especially in lower Elo matches, which is where this tactic can actually be amazing.

