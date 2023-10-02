This CS2 knife bug is so fire that Valve should probably just make it a thing

Counter-Strike 2 is finally out after months of anticipation. Like every new game, it has its fair share of flaws. One player recently discovered a bizarre knife bug that’s so cool (or hot) that Valve should just make it an official feature.

During a game of Overpass, a player’s knife caught on fire after a Molotov was thrown on the B site. While it was purely a visual effect and didn’t deal any damage, we think it’s so fire (forgive us) that it should stay in the game.

In the end, who wouldn’t love to slash their enemies with a flammable sword? We know CS2 isn’t a medieval game, but we think Valve should make an exception this time.

On the other hand, players who experience this bug would probably feel the need to knife their enemies and end up running straight to their deaths. This would almost certainly get annoying after a while.

On a more serious note, it’s a minor inconvenience that should get fixed pretty soon. Since the game launched on Sept. 27, the developers have released a series of updates that tackle bugs. It’s still early days for the game, but hopefully, Valve will continue to tackle issues in the months and years ahead.

