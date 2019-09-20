The latest CS:GO update helps players practice grenades

Valve released another update for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive last night.

The developer added a few commands that will help players practice their grenades. You have to enter these commands in the game’s console while you’re in your private server.

cl_grenadepreview: this one shows a live trajectory of the grenade after you pull the pin.

cl_sim_grenade_trajectory: this command will freeze the trajectory of the equiped grenade. It can be useful while you’re testing long-range smokes.

sv_rethrow_last_grenade: the last command recreate the last grenade thrown in the server. It’s good for practice flashes against multiple angles.

CS:GO on Twitter Release Notes for today are up! Players are no longer allowed to say “I don’t know that nade…” Read the notes in full here: https://t.co/KnewPRQ79I

Some of these things were available in practice maps for grenades that you could download from the Steam workshop. The last command required an executable script created by the player as MIBR Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo showed in this video.

Now everything will be easier for CS:GO players as all they have to do is create and enable these commands in the server, practicing in any map they want.

Throwing good grenades is a key part of Counter-Strike as it helps to put you and your teammates in successful positions to kill the enemies. Now your friends won’t have an excuse to not practice it.

This is Valve’s second update in this week that is supposed to help players in practice. The company enhanced the bots’ aim in deathmatch servers earlier this week.